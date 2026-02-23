The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered counterfeit and unregistered cosmetic products valued at more than N3 billion at APT Trade Fair Complex in Lagos State.

This is according to an enforcement update from the agency following a raid.

The discovery highlights ongoing regulatory efforts to curb the circulation of unsafe consumer products and protect public health.

What NAFDAC said

According to NAFDAC, the warehouse was hidden inside an uncompleted building and stocked with prohibited and falsified cosmetic products intended for distribution.

Items recovered include 728 cartons of Crusader soap, 718 cartons of E45 soap and Extract Gold whitening soaps, all banned by the Federal Government.

“The facility was concealed within an uncompleted building. Items recovered include 728 cartons of Crusader soap, 718 cartons of E45 soap, and Extract Gold whitening soaps, which are products banned by the Federal Government.

“Additional items such as assorted perfumes, body oils, and cooking oils were also found and placed on hold for further regulatory assessment. All seized products have been evacuated to prevent distribution,” they stated

NAFDAC said the warehouse manager has been invited for questioning as investigations and all seized products have been evacuated to prevent circulation.

More insights

Counterfeit and unregistered cosmetics may contain toxic chemicals, harmful bleaching agents or contaminated ingredients that can cause skin damage, systemic toxicity and long-term health complications.

NAFDAC urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious storage or sale of regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The agency reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health by ensuring only safe, quality and properly registered products are available in the Nigerian market.

What you should know

The latest seizure follows a similar enforcement operation carried out last week in Bida, Niger State, where NAFDAC sealed 18 warehouses after discovering large quantities of expired food and beverage products valued at over N100 million.

Warehouse managers were arrested for interrogation, and preliminary findings linked the facilities to BY Ventures. Subsequent inspections at supermarkets operated by the company in Minna uncovered additional expired products prompting regulators to seal the outlets and invite the managing director for investigation.

In Lagos, the agency intercepted counterfeit malaria medicines worth over N1.2 billion that were falsely declared as spare parts and stored in a warehouse.

A major raid at the Trade Fair Market uncovered banned, expired and unregistered goods valued above N1.5 billion, including illegal cosmetics and unsafe consumer products.

The agency destroyed more than 600 tons of counterfeit, expired and substandard products worth over N10 billion in Kano, one of its largest enforcement exercises.

Separate operations have uncovered more than 10 million doses of fake malaria drugs and cosmetic products valued at about N3 billion at the Trade Fair Market in Lagos.