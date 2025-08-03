Nigeria’s food and drug regulator has confiscated banned, expired, and unregistered goods valued at more than N1.5 billion in a major enforcement operation in Lagos, as the agency intensifies its campaign against unsafe consumer products.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said the raid was carried out on Saturday at the cosmetics section of the city’s Trade Fair market.

Officials also intercepted a truckload of counterfeit products regulated by the agency.

Dr. Martins Iluyomade, NAFDAC’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, who led the operation, told reporters that the exercise formed part of a nationwide effort to remove harmful products from circulation.

“We’ve received many complaints from Nigerians about unsafe products, and this exercise continues our efforts to remove such items from circulation,” he said.

Iluyomade noted that several of the seized goods were banned products that had entered the country illegally, bypassing the required safety and quality testing. Inspectors also discovered large quantities of expired items still being offered for sale in warehouses. The combined value of the confiscated goods exceeds N1.5 billion, according to NAFDAC estimates.

What NAFDAC said

“Some of the confiscated goods are banned products that entered illegally, bypassing required testing procedures.

“We discovered many expired products still displayed for sale in warehouses. The total value exceeds N1.5 billion,” he said.

Warehouse owners linked to the unwholesome items have been invited for questioning. “If found guilty, they will face appropriate legal consequences,” Iluyomade warned, stressing that the agency would pursue prosecutions where necessary.

The director explained that NAFDAC employs a two-tiered system to assess product safety, starting with visual inspections to verify compliance with labeling and packaging standards, followed by laboratory analysis of samples to confirm chemical content.

“Some items may appear normal but contain harmful or carcinogenic chemicals,” he said.

Iluyomade highlighted that food and drug regulation is not only a public health issue but also a matter of national security. “One way to silently harm people are through contaminated food or skincare products,” he noted, calling for stronger national attention to such threats.

What we know

While acknowledging the importance of commerce, the official said NAFDAC’s mandate prioritizes consumer safety above all else. “Our mission is not anti-business. We aim to guide and protect everyone, including the business owners,” he stressed.

The agency’s crackdown reflects growing concerns about the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard goods in Nigeria’s markets, which pose risks ranging from minor health issues to life-threatening conditions.

Analysts say the scale of Saturday’s seizure highlights both the scale of the illicit trade and the difficulty regulators face in policing Nigeria’s vast consumer markets.

Iluyomade urged Nigerians to avoid harmful practices that compromise public health and to remain vigilant about the products they purchase.

He reaffirmed NAFDAC’s commitment to continuing enforcement operations, warning that any trader who bypasses proper registration and testing procedures will face consequences.

“All imported or locally made products must comply with NAFDAC standards before distribution,” he said.

With Saturday’s raid, the regulator has once again signaled its determination to combat unsafe products and safeguard Nigerians from the dangers of counterfeit and expired goods.