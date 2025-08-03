Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have raided Majesty Estate in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, arresting 37 suspected internet fraudsters.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commission on Saturday, titled “EFCC’s Operations at Majesty Estate, Port Harcourt.”

The development, according to the Commission, was in response to a distress call by residents of Majesty Estate, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, concerning alleged “nefarious activities of internet fraudsters in their neighborhood.”

Details of the Sting Operation

According to the EFCC, operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, August 1, 2025, “carried out a sting operation that yielded 37 suspected fraudsters.”

During the operation, the apartment of one of the residents flagged by the EFCC’s intelligence was visited.

“For some inexplicable reason, the residents refused to open their doors even when operatives of the Commission properly introduced themselves and announced their mission,” the EFCC alleged.

Following this, one of the apartment doors was prized open (forced open using some effort or tools), and search operations were carried out, according to the EFCC.

The Commission stressed that no arrests or recoveries were made, and no unprofessional conduct occurred during the operations at the said apartment.

But the Commission seized the opportunity to deny reports circulating about a viral video showing a broken door and harassment of residents in the Estate, describing such reports as “strange and unwarranted.”

The EFCC stressed that many residents of the Estate appreciated and commended the Commission for coming to their aid and making arrests of suspected internet fraudsters.

The Commission emphasized that it remains resolute in upholding sound professional conduct in its operations.

The EFCC assured that it will not hesitate to take disciplinary measures against any of its operatives found to be overzealous in the discharge of their duties.