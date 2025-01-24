The Lagos State Government has sealed off Ebute-Ero Market Block N for illegally channeling sewage pipes into public drains and constructing a septic tank on a walkway.

In addition, other facilities were sealed, including a public toilet at Under Bridge by Leventis Bus-Stop, Apongbon, for the deliberate discharge of untreated sewage into the Lagoon and the illegal construction of a public toilet.

The enforcement operation was carried out by the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) on Friday, January 24, 2025.

The disclosure was made by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, via his official X account.

Wahab emphasized that this action highlights the Lagos State Government’s commitment to a sustainable environment, proper sanitation, and public health safety, in alignment with the Environmental Management and Protection Law (EMPL) 2017.

“The Lagos of State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) in demonstration of its commitment to sustainable environment, proper sanitation, and public health safety in the State in line with EMPL 2017, on Friday 24th January 2025, sealed off a Public Toilet at Under bridge by Leventis Bus-Stop, Apongbon for deliberate discharging of untreated sewage into the Lagoon and Illegal Construction of Public Toilet, and Ebute-Ero Market Block N, for channeling sewage pipes into public drains and construction of septic tank on walkway,” the post read in part.

Wahab further emphasized that the agency also resealed the Optimum Exposure Media Control Room for the deliberate discharge of untreated sewage into the Lagoon, along with other environmental violations.

He reinforced the Lagos State Government’s zero-tolerance policy towards environmental pollution and degradation, urging citizens to adopt proper hygiene practices in order to safeguard public health and contribute to environmental sustainability.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified its efforts to address environmental violations, shutting down multiple establishments that fail to meet public health and safety standards. These actions are a key part of the government’s broader initiative to foster a clean, safe, and sustainable environment for all residents.

Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, highlighted the importance of these enforcement actions, stressing their crucial role in safeguarding public health and ensuring adherence to environmental regulations.

Through ongoing and future operations, the Lagos State Government aims to uphold accountability across all sectors, sending a clear message that violations will be met with decisive action.

The Environmental Management and Protection Law (EMPL) 2017 serves as the legal foundation for regulating environmental practices in Lagos, granting the government the authority to enforce stringent standards, hold violators accountable, and prioritize public health and sustainability.