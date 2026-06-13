Lagos State Government has announced that it will divert traffic on Baale Animashaun Road in Ifako-Ijaiye from Monday for eight weeks to allow for culvert construction works.

Lagos State Government has announced that it will divert traffic on Baale Animashaun Road in Ifako-Ijaiye from Monday for eight weeks to allow for culvert construction works.

The announcement was made on June 12, 2026, by the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Transportation.

The diversion is part of a drainage reconstruction project aimed at channeling stormwater from Adfarm Estate, Adson Street, and surrounding communities into an improved drainage system along the corridor.

What they are saying

The government said the planned intervention is part of efforts to improve drainage infrastructure and reduce flooding incidents in the Ifako-Ijaiye axis.

“The Lagos State Government wishes to inform the motoring public that as part of the ongoing drainage reconstruction project serving Adfarm Estate, there is a need to construct a culvert across Baale Animashaun Road to channel stormwater runoff from Adfarm Estate, Adson Street, and surrounding areas.

“The construction work is scheduled to commence on 15th of June, 2026 and is expected to last for Eight (8) weeks,” the notice read in part.

According to the notice signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, access into Baale Animashaun Road from the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will be fully closed.

This closure will remain in place throughout the eight-week construction period to allow safe execution of the works.

More insights

To reduce traffic disruption during the eight-week closure, the state government has released designated alternative routes for motorists commuting through the area. Traffic diversion planning is expected to play a key role in maintaining vehicular flow within adjoining communities.

One diversion route will pass through Ijaiye Bus Stop Junction via Agbado-Ijaiye Road (Post Office Road), linking Alakuko Road back to Baale Animashaun Road.

Another route includes movement through Jendor Junction via Alhaji Ganiyu Road.

Motorists can also access alternative corridors through Ajegunle-Ilo Bus Stop Junction via Adetiba Street, Fagbeyiro Abayomi Street, and Fola Azeez Street.

Traffic management officials are expected to be deployed along key junctions to guide motorists and minimise gridlock during peak hours. Residents have also been urged to leave earlier than usual and strictly follow diversion signage.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government routinely carries out traffic diversions and road closures to support infrastructure works and manage traffic flow during such periods. These measures are typically communicated in advance to help motorists plan their movements.

Traffic management teams are usually deployed to control vehicular movement and reduce congestion around diversion routes.

Motorists are advised to comply with official instructions and use designated alternative routes where provided.

Similar traffic diversions have been implemented in the past during major events and public activities in the state.

For example, traffic was diverted across parts of Victoria Island and Lekki during the February 14, 2026 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, with several roads along the race routes temporarily closed and reopened in phases as the event progressed.

Another instance was the diversion in parts of Victoria Island between May 27 and 29, 2025, ahead of the ECOWAS Summit, which led to temporary road closures to manage movement and security around the event areas.