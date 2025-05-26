The Lagos State Government has announced plans to divert traffic in parts of Victoria Island from May 27 to 29 to ensure smooth vehicular movement and enhanced security during the upcoming ECOWAS Summit.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by Mrs. Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She explained that the diversions are necessary to manage the expected increase in activity around the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) House and Eko Hotel & Suites, which are hosting the summit.

Travel advisory

According to the advisory, motorists heading to Lagos Island or the Mainland from the Eko Hotel Roundabout are advised to use Adetokunbo Ademola Road to connect Civic Centre and then continue via Ozumba Mbadiwe Road.

From there, they should proceed straight to the Bonny Camp Roundabout and turn right to access Lagos Island or the Mainland.

Alternatively, drivers can use the Falomo Ramp near the Nigerian Law School to continue their journey.

Those exiting Ajose Adeogun or Adetokunbo Ademola through Eko Hotel Roundabout should pass through Sanusi Fafunwa Street, drive straight, link Akin Adesola Road, and turn left at the junction to access either Ahmadu Bello Way or Adeola Odeku. A right turn at that junction leads to Falomo Bridge or the Law School route.

Motorists leaving Lagos Continental Hotel toward Bonny Camp are advised to use Kofo Abayomi Road and connect through Kilimanjaro Junction on Ozumba Mbadiwe. From there, they can turn left to Bonny Camp or right toward Lekki.

Drivers approaching Kofo Abayomi from Bonny Camp should also use Ozumba Mbadiwe and turn right at Kilimanjaro Junction to reach the Lagos Continental Hotel.

For those coming from Independence or McEwen Bridge toward Eko Hotel, the advisory recommends turning left at the IMB Building on Ahmadu Bello Way near Atlantic City, connecting to Akin Adesola Road, and navigating inner roads to reach the Eko Hotel area.

Mrs. Ogunlola assured residents that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be present to manage traffic, provide directions, and minimize disruptions throughout the summit period.