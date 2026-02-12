The Lagos State Government has announced major traffic diversions and partial road closures across Victoria Island and Lekki ahead of the February 14, 2026, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The disclosure was made in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

Motorists have been urged to plan ahead and use alternative routes, as multiple roads along the 42km and 10km race routes will be blocked from midnight and reopened intermittently as runners progress.

What they are saying

The government said the 2026 marathon would feature two simultaneous races across major parts of Victoria Island and Lekki.

“Ahead of the year 2026 edition of the Lagos City Marathon taking place on Saturday, 14th February, 2026, the Lagos State Government has released a traffic diversion plan to the motoring public.”

“The marathon which consist of a 42 and 10 kilometre race will take place simultaneously.”

Motorists are advised to plan trips early, use alternative transport options, and be patient. The temporary closures are part of safety and logistics arrangements for the 11th edition of the marathon.

Race routes and road management plan

The 42km race will start at Ahmadu Bello Way near MRS Gas Station and proceed along the entire Coastal Road to the finish.

The 10km race will begin from Durosimi Etti in Lekki Phase 1, passing through Ozumba Mbadiwe, Bishop Oluwole, and Akin Adesola, finishing at Sanusi Fafunwa.

Adjoining roads, junctions, and intersections along both race routes will be blocked from around 12:00 a.m. on race day.

They will reopen intermittently as the marathon progresses, managed by traffic officials from LASTMA and other security agencies.

Officials will prevent unauthorized access to race corridors and guide motorists through alternative routes.

Osiyemi reassured residents that traffic personnel will be strategically positioned to assist commuters and reduce disruptions.

The government emphasizes that these measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of both participants and commuters.

Flashback

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is a yearly event in Lagos, attracting thousands of local and international runners. In 2025, the marathon took place on Saturday, February 15, with runners covering routes from Surulere to Victoria Island and Lekki.

The 2025 race started at the National Stadium in Surulere and proceeded along Ikorodu Road, passing Anthony (Bertola), Gbagada, and the Third Mainland Bridge toward Lagos Island.

From there, it continued via Dolphin Road, Alfred Rewane Road, Falomo Roundabout, Bourdillon Road, crossed the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, and connected to Admiralty Way before finishing along Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue and Akin Adesola to Ahmadu Bello Way, Eko Atlantic.

This history highlights the marathon’s annual occurrence and the consistent traffic management measures Lagos employs to ensure smooth operations.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government routinely cordons off roadways, partially or fully, for events like marathons, road rehabilitation, and repairs. Traffic advisories help residents plan their journeys to avoid delays.

Traffic management teams are deployed to control flow and minimize disruptions.

Alternative routes and early planning are encouraged to ease commuting during such events.

These measures are part of Lagos’ ongoing commitment to safety and smooth traffic operations.

Commuters in Victoria Island, Lekki, and surrounding areas should expect intermittent road closures throughout February 14 and follow official advisories for guidance.