The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan ahead of the 10th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The commissioner explained that the marathon would take place between 5:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., starting from the National Stadium in Surulere.

"Osiyemi said the marathon which would take place between 5.00 a.m. and 1.00 p.m, would commence at the National Stadium, Surulere," the report read in part.

He explained that from Surulere, the race would proceed along Ikorodu Road through Anthony (Bertola), pass Gbagada, and access the Third Mainland Bridge towards Lagos Island.

It would then continue via Dolphin Road, Alfred Rewane Road, and Falomo Roundabout, before moving through Bourdillon Road, crossing the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, and connecting Admiralty Way. From there, the route extends to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Akin Adesola, and concludes at Ahmadu Bello Way, Eko Atlantic.

He added that all adjoining roads, junctions, and intersections along the marathon route would be blocked with concrete barriers and monitored by LASTMA, the Nigeria Police Force, the FRSC, and other relevant agencies.

Diversion routes for motorists

To minimize disruptions, Osiyemi announced alternative routes for motorists traveling across the city during the event.

Mainland to Island: Motorists from Ikeja and its environs heading to Victoria Island should use Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Eko Bridge and proceed via Outer Marina.

Motorists from Ikeja and its environs heading to Victoria Island should use Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Eko Bridge and proceed via Outer Marina. Badagry, Mile 2, and surrounding areas: Travelers should pass through Apapa via Orile, then link Eko Bridge and continue through Outer Marina.

Travelers should pass through Apapa via Orile, then link Eko Bridge and continue through Outer Marina. Surulere to the Island: Motorists should access the island via Iponri/Iganmu, linking Eko Bridge to reach Outer Marina.

Motorists should access the island via Iponri/Iganmu, linking Eko Bridge to reach Outer Marina. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway travelers : Those coming from Mowe and nearby areas should take the Ojota Slip Road, connect Ikorodu Road, and proceed through Funsho Williams Avenue to Eko Bridge.

: Those coming from Mowe and nearby areas should take the Ojota Slip Road, connect Ikorodu Road, and proceed through Funsho Williams Avenue to Eko Bridge. Okota to Victoria Island: Motorists are advised to use Mile 2/Orile, connecting to Eko Bridge and Outer Marina.

Motorists are advised to use Mile 2/Orile, connecting to Eko Bridge and Outer Marina. Sango-Otta to the Island: Drivers should pass through Mushin, link Funsho Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), and proceed to Eko Bridge via Outer Marina.

Drivers should pass through Mushin, link Funsho Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), and proceed to Eko Bridge via Outer Marina. Epe-Lekki Expressway (Epe, Ajah, Lekki, and environs) : Motorists should take Marwa Junction, connect Admiralty Way, and cross the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

: Motorists should take Marwa Junction, connect Admiralty Way, and cross the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. Lagos Island to the Mainland: Travelers will be diverted to Apongbon Bridge, then Eko Bridge, accessing Costain Roundabout, Iponri, and Bode Thomas. Alternatively, they can take Eko Bridge through Costain Roundabout, linking Apapa Road to Oyingbo/Jebba and then Herbert Macaulay Road.

Another route is through Victoria Island, linking Independence Bridge and CMS Bridge, then proceeding via Apongbon to Ijora-Olopa, Iddo, and Oyingbo.

Third Mainland Bridge: The bridge will remain closed to traffic heading towards Lagos Island but will be accessible to motorists traveling to the mainland.

Osiyemi reassured residents that traffic management officials would be deployed to ease congestion and urged motorists to plan their journeys accordingly.