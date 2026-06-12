The residential rental sector across Africa continues to demonstrate resilience, particularly within the prime segment, where demand is supported by expatriates, diplomatic missions, multinational companies, and a growing diaspora investor base.

The residential rental sector across Africa continues to demonstrate resilience, particularly within the prime segment, where demand is supported by expatriates, diplomatic missions, multinational companies, and a growing diaspora investor base.

In several markets, the short-let and luxury holiday homes segment is also expanding rapidly, driven by tourism, business travel, and cross-border capital flows.

However, structural constraints continue to shape market dynamics.

Across much of the continent, affordability remains a key challenge, compounded by limited access to mortgage finance and persistent housing deficits. Significant shortfalls in formal housing supply are evident in several major markets highlighting the scale of unmet demand and sustained pressure on rental values.

This ranking is drawn from The Africa Report 2026/27, 7th Edition: The Ultimate Guide to Africa’s Real Estate Markets, released by Knight Frank. It is based specifically on average monthly prime lease rates for four-bedroom residential homes across selected African markets, using data compiled by Knight Frank and Emerging Markets (EM) as referenced in the report.

15. Tunisia

Luxury four-bedroom homes in Tunisia’s prime residential market cost around TND 7,500 (about US$2,500) per month, with demand largely concentrated in the capital, Tunis, and its upscale districts.

Interest in this segment is driven by members of the diaspora, expatriates, and European buyers attracted to the country’s coastal lifestyle and relatively affordable entry point into high-end housing.

Prime demand is strongest in neighbourhoods such as La Marsa, Carthage, Gammarth, and Les Berges du Lac, where modern residential developments attract premium tenants.

Yields in the segment typically range between 5% and 7%, supported by limited supply of high-quality four-bedroom rental stock and a lack of close investment alternatives.

14. Egypt

Four-bedroom homes in Egypt’s prime residential market average around US$3,000 per month, with demand concentrated in key luxury districts across Cairo and Alexandria.

Prime residential locations include Zamalek (Abo El Feda Street, Gabalaya Street, and July 26 Street), defined by its Nile-adjacent island setting, diplomatic presence, and limited housing supply.

Sarayat El Maadi (Road 9 vicinity and Corniche-adjacent areas) is known for its leafy villa streets, established expatriate community, and proximity to international schools.

In Alexandria, San Stefano stands out as a prime waterfront district, where sea-view apartments function as trophy assets and attract strong seasonal and expatriate demand.

In New Cairo and Sheikh Zayed, luxury demand is centred around gated compounds with private security and modern suburban layouts, reflecting the city’s main expansion zones for high-end residential living.

13. Mauritius

Four-bedroom homes in Mauritius’ prime residential market average around US$3,000 per month, reflecting sustained demand in the country’s high-end housing segment. The market is characterised by a “parallel” structure, separating foreign buyer demand from local residential activity.

In the prime segment, coastal properties in the North and West remain the most sought-after, attracting international investors focused on lifestyle appeal and rental returns.

Meanwhile, central regions are driven more by local owner-occupiers and foreign buyers prioritising value and connectivity, creating a market that is increasingly split between income-generating assets and domestic housing demand.

12. Nigeria

Four-bedroom homes in Nigeria’s prime residential market average approximately US$3,000 per month, with the highest-end properties concentrated in Lagos and Abuja’s luxury corridors.

In Lagos, prime locations include Ikoyi, Banana Island, and Eko Atlantic City, while Abuja’s top residential districts include Maitama, Asokoro, and Wuse. These areas continue to define the country’s upper-end rental market, driven by demand from high-net-worth individuals, expatriates, and corporate executives.

Beyond the prime segment, the broader residential market continues to face strong demand amid a persistent shortage of formal housing supply. Despite moderating inflation, rents have remained on an upward trend, supported by structural supply constraints and shifting demand toward more affordable and smaller housing units.

11. Kenya

Kenya’s prime residential market averages approximately US$3,100 per month for four-bedroom homes, reflecting sustained demand for high-quality housing in secure, well-serviced locations.

Demand remains anchored in high-net-worth individuals, expatriates, and diaspora buyers, supporting steady growth despite a broader market slowdown. The prime sales price index rose by 6.17% over the 12 months to December 2025, while prime rentals increased by 4.05%, underscoring continued resilience in the upper segment.

A key structural shift is the pullback in new building approvals, as developers prioritise completion of existing projects over speculative launches. Increasingly, investment is concentrating in large-scale, integrated communities within Special Economic Zones (SEZs), where master-planned developments offering infrastructure, security, and lifestyle amenities continue to attract the bulk of demand.

10. Tanzania

Tanzania’s prime residential market averages approximately US$3,500 per month for four-bedroom homes, reflecting strong demand for high-end housing in Dar es Salaam’s most desirable locations.

Demand is concentrated in key prime districts such as Upanga, Mikocheni, and the Msasani Peninsula, particularly Oyster Bay and Masaki, where proximity to employment hubs, coastal views, and lifestyle amenities continues to attract expatriates and high-income tenants.

The market remains supported by rapid urbanisation and a growing middle-income population, while a clear shift towards higher-density residential formats is emerging. Apartments and gated communities are increasingly preferred over standalone homes, driven by land constraints, security considerations, and evolving urban lifestyles.

9. Ghana

Ghana’s prime residential market averages approximately US$4,000 per month for four-bedroom homes, reflecting sustained demand from high-net-worth domestic buyers and the diaspora.

Activity is concentrated in East Legon, Airport Residential Area, Labone, Tse Addo, and Cantonments, which remain the country’s most sought-after neighbourhoods for both expatriates and affluent locals. These locations continue to anchor demand for high-end villas and apartments, supported by proximity to business districts, international schools, and lifestyle amenities.

Beyond the prime segment, demand is increasingly driven by affordability pressures and investor interest in rental-yielding assets, particularly one-bedroom units, studios, and short-let apartments. The expanding short-let market is supported by tourism, diaspora inflows, and business travel, while structural housing shortages and limited mortgage access continue to sustain upward pressure on rents.

8. Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s prime residential market averages approximately US$4,000 per month for four-bedroom homes, supported by sustained demand from expatriates, diplomats, and international organisations.

Demand is concentrated in Addis Ababa, particularly in established districts such as Bole and surrounding neighbourhoods, where access to international services, security, and modern housing stock continues to attract premium tenants. However, the supply of high-quality, internationally compliant residential units remains limited, keeping pressure on rental levels in the prime segment.

While large-scale mixed-use developments are gradually emerging, broader market expansion is constrained by affordability challenges among domestic households and high construction costs, resulting in a slower pace of delivery in the high-end residential sector.

7. Cameroon

Cameroon’s prime residential market averages about US$4,000 per month for four-bedroom homes, shaped by a persistent housing shortfall and limited formal supply.

The market is anchored by Yaoundé and Douala, though each city reflects different demand dynamics. In Yaoundé, the prime segment is comparatively more structured, supported by government institutions, diplomatic missions, and international organisations, with Bastos standing out as a key enclave for villas, gated estates, and high-spec apartments targeting expatriates and high-income occupiers.

Douala, by contrast, presents a more commercially driven and price-sensitive upper segment, where demand is thinner and closely tied to business activity, expatriates, and diaspora participation.

6. Zambia

Zambia’s prime residential market averages approximately US$4,500 per month for four-bedroom homes, supported by strong underlying demand in a market shaped by a housing deficit exceeding 1.5 million units.

Demand remains concentrated in Lusaka’s upper-income neighbourhoods, particularly Kabulonga and Leopards Hill, where secure estates and high-end homes continue to attract expatriates, diaspora investors, and affluent domestic buyers. These locations represent the top end of a broader residential market that also includes steady activity in Ibex Hill, Roma, and Chalala.

Despite resilient demand, rental growth has remained relatively muted due to limited corporate expansion and affordability pressures. Structural constraints in housing finance continue to weigh on market depth, with high interest rates, stringent lending requirements, and elevated transaction costs limiting mortgage uptake.

5. South Africa

South Africa’s prime residential market averages approximately US$4,500 per month for four-bedroom homes, with the strongest pricing concentrated in the Western Cape and affluent parts of Johannesburg.

In Cape Town, sustained internal migration (“semigration”) alongside renewed interest from international digital professionals has tightened supply in the luxury rental segment, pushing prices higher in prime coastal locations. In Johannesburg, Sandton remains the key upper-end hub, alongside secure lifestyle estates that have become the preferred option for affluent households.

Four- and five-bedroom homes in secure estates typically command rents between US$3,500 and US$6,500 per month, depending on security features, backup power systems, and proximity to premium schools. Overall, limited stock in prime areas continues to be the main driver of elevated rental levels.

4. Morocco

Morocco’s prime residential market averages approximately US$4,500 per month for four-bedroom homes, supported by sustained demand in key urban centres.

Activity is largely concentrated in Casablanca and Rabat, where high-quality apartments and villas remain popular among affluent domestic buyers and expatriate households. These cities continue to anchor the country’s upper-end rental market, supported by stable demand and limited availability of premium stock.

In parallel, Marrakech is benefiting from a recovery in tourism, which is strengthening the short-term rental segment. However, broader affordability constraints continue to limit access to housing finance, shaping a market that remains concentrated at the top end.

3. Cote d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire’s prime residential market averages approximately US$5,200 per month for four-bedroom homes, driven by strong demand from expatriate executives, diplomatic missions, international organisations, and affluent local households.

Demand is concentrated in Abidjan’s top residential areas, including Plateau, Cocody Ambassades, and Riviera Golf/Beverly Hills, where limited supply of high-quality villas and apartments supports rapid absorption of available stock. These districts continue to define the upper end of the market, supported by both rental demand and investment interest.

Although mid-market housing is more widely available in areas north of Plateau and along the Riviera corridor, internationally comparable developments remain limited, reinforcing pricing strength at the top end. Recent luxury projects such as Résidences Chocolat and Les Flamboyants in Riviera Golf sold out quickly, while upcoming schemes like Teyliom’s Waterfront development at Sol Béni reflect continued demand for prime residential assets.

2. Senegal

Senegal’s prime residential market averages approximately US$7,900 per month for four-bedroom homes, reflecting sustained demand from expatriates, diplomatic missions, multinational companies, and international organisations.

Demand is concentrated in established districts such as Les Almadies, Ngor, Mermoz, and parts of Plateau, where proximity to embassies, international schools, and coastal amenities continues to make them highly desirable. These areas remain the core of Dakar’s upper-end residential market, supported by limited availability of high-quality stock.

Rental levels have risen sharply over the past two years, driven by constrained new supply due to land scarcity and rising construction costs. Prime villas in Les Almadies, in particular, have seen strong upward pressure in pricing, reflecting consistent demand from expatriate households seeking secure compounds and prime locations.

1. DR Congo

DR Congo’s prime residential market averages approximately US$8,000 per month for four-bedroom homes, placing it at the top of this ranking of 15 African markets with the highest prime residential rents.

In Kinshasa, demand continues to significantly exceed available supply, driven by expatriates, diplomatic missions, mining executives, and international NGOs that require secure, well-managed accommodation with reliable utilities. The most sought-after neighbourhoods include Gombe, Ngaliema, and parts of Binza, where gated compounds and high-specification residential developments are concentrated.

Limited availability of quality housing stock, combined with heavy reliance on essential infrastructure such as backup power and stable water supply, continues to keep rental levels elevated across the upper end of the market.