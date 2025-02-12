The enforcement action was carried out by the Lagos State Waste Water Management Office (LSWMO) as part of efforts to curb environmental pollution and promote hygiene.

The announcement was conveyed via a post made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

“The Lagos State Waste Water Management Office (@lswmomedia ) on Tuesday 11th February, 2025, sealed off illegal public toilets and bathrooms along Coastal Road, Ikate, Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos, for constituting environmental nuisance,” Wahab’s post read in part.

The commissioner’s post reaffirmed the state government’s zero-tolerance policy on environmental pollution and degradation, stressing that unauthorized public toilets and bathrooms pose serious health risks.

It also revealed that the General Manager of LSWMO, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi, urged residents to adopt proper hygiene practices to safeguard public health and promote environmental sustainability.

This enforcement action aligns with the state’s ongoing sanitation drive, aimed at regulating wastewater disposal and enhancing overall hygiene standards.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified its crackdown on environmental violations in recent months, targeting illegal sewage disposal and unregulated public toilets across the state. These efforts include sealing off unauthorized public toilets and shutting down businesses that illegally channel sewage into public drains.

In January 2025, the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) sealed Ebute-Ero Market Block N for illegally channeling sewage pipes into public drains and constructing a septic tank on a walkway.

Additionally, a public toilet at Under Bridge by Leventis Bus Stop, Apongbon, was sealed for discharging untreated sewage into the lagoon and for the unauthorized construction of a toilet. LSWMO also resealed the Optimum Exposure Media Control Room for similar violations, including the deliberate release of untreated wastewater into the lagoon.

These enforcement actions align with the state’s zero-tolerance policy on environmental pollution and degradation. Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of proper hygiene practices to safeguard public health and promote environmental sustainability.

Beyond enforcement, the Lagos State Government has also taken steps to improve sanitation infrastructure. In November 2024, it approved the construction of 100 new public toilets across the state as part of its efforts to combat open defecation.

The initiative aims to provide accessible sanitation facilities in every Local Government and Local Council Development Area, ensuring safer, cleaner, and healthier communities while reinforcing the state’s commitment to environmental sustainability.