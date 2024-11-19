The Lagos State Government has approved the construction of 100 new public toilets across the state as part of its ongoing efforts to combat open defecation and improve sanitation.

This initiative is a critical component of the state’s Resilience Strategy, which seeks to provide accessible public toilets and bathrooms in every Local Government and Local Council Development Area.

The announcement was made via a tweet by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Tuesday, as part of the activities commemorating World Toilet Day 2024.

Wahab highlighted that this year’s theme, “Use the Toilet and Have Peace,” underscores the global sanitation crisis affecting billions of people and the urgent need to address open defecation in Lagos, a challenge exacerbated by the state’s rapid population growth.

“The State government has approved the construction of 100 new public toilet units across the state. The state aims to ensure a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for residents of Lagos State,” Wahab’s tweet read in part.

He emphasized that the initiative is a clear demonstration of the administration’s commitment to improving public health and expanding sanitation infrastructure across the state.

The commissioner further remarked that this development highlights the government’s dedication to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6, which seeks to ensure universal access to water and sanitation by 2030.

He also highlighted that it reflects the state’s proactive strategy in addressing environmental and public health challenges through robust infrastructure development and active community engagement.

More insight

Wahab explained that the approval for constructing the 100 public toilets builds on previous initiatives by the Lagos State Government.

These include the launch of the “Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet Campaign” in 13 LGAs, grassroots sanitation awareness programs in 22 LGAs/LCDAs, the training of 250 public toilet operators and janitors, and the upgrading of 16 private-public toilets.

He emphasized that these efforts align with the government’s four-point roadmap to eliminate open defecation, focusing on advocacy, bridging infrastructure gaps, standardizing facilities, and ensuring enforcement.

The new public toilet units are expected to provide safer sanitation options for residents, fostering healthier communities and promoting environmental sustainability.

“Together, we can make Lagos open-defecation free and create a cleaner, healthier future for all,” Wahab added.

The initiative reflects a broader vision to not only address immediate sanitation needs but also to establish long-term solutions for a cleaner and more sustainable Lagos.