From the success of Palmrich Estate, a multi-phase oil palm plantation project, to the unveiling of Ilu Aseyori, Africa’s premier Agro Smart City, Assetrise Limited continues to lead a new wave of agro-driven prosperity.

The historic launch held in Onigbedu, Ogun State, was further elevated by the grand reveal of legendary actress Sola Sobowale as the company’s Brand Ambassador.

A Voice Nigerians Trust: Why Sola Sobowale Said Yes to Assetrise

For over three decades, Sola Sobowale has graced our screens with unforgettable roles in King of Boys, The Wedding Party, and the timeless Super Story, where she captured hearts as Toyin Tomato. Her timeless relevance, cultural authenticity, and outspoken values have made her a household name and a trusted voice.

“I’m truly proud to be the face of Assetrise,” she said. “Everyone knows me, Sola Sobowale. I don’t stand for just anything; I go for the best. That’s why I’ve stood with Toyota, the King of the Road; Mouka, the mattress you sleep on; and now, I’m proud to stand for what goes into your mouth, because what you eat is who you are. That’s what Assetrise represents to me: quality, integrity, and purpose. And that’s why I love the brand.”

Her connection to agriculture runs deep. Sobowale shared how her childhood was shaped by life on her father’s expansive cocoa plantation in Ondo State. Reflecting on Nigeria’s current food crisis, she said:

“I was raised on a large cocoa plantation. My parents were educators, but we lived by the land. We never lacked. But today, hunger is spreading across Nigeria, not for lack of land, but because we’ve neglected it. That’s why when Assetrise called, I said yes. Farming is life. Assetrise is reviving that life for our people.”

Her endorsement adds an unmistakable cultural resonance to Assetrise’s nationwide campaign for purposeful land use, agrarian prosperity, and food sustainability.

The Launch of Ilu Aseyori: A Blueprint for Africa’s Agricultural Future

The formal unveiling of Ilu Aseyori was held at the development site in Onigbedu, off Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State, attended by key dignitaries including the Chairman of Ogun State Agriculture Development Corporation, Mr Olayiwola Taiwo, Oba of Ajipatu, Oba Akinbiyi, traditional Baales, and top members of Nigeria’s agro-policy and development institutions.

“This is a big and laudable program,” said Mr Olayiwola Taiwo. “I saw the determination behind Assetrise’s success in Ado-Odo Ota. I knew immediately this was a developer worth collaborating with. And this, this is what a community-driven, government-supported project looks like.”

Oba of Ajipatu added: “We are excited about the development this project will bring to our community. We are ready to support it fully.”

Assetrise’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Oluwadurotimi Ojamamoye, expressed deep passion and vision:

“Agriculture is Nigeria’s prosperity. The land is green, and it is appreciating. When we launched Palmrich Phase 1 in Epe in 2022, people doubted us. Today, the palm trees are fruiting. This isn’t a scheme or theory; this is real proof. Ilu Aseyori is our next bold step in building a nation that feeds itself, sustains itself, and prospers.”

Named after the Yoruba phrase for the City of Prosperity, Ilu Aseyori is Africa’s premier integrated Agro-smart city. It is purposefully built to drive economic transformation through five synergistic districts:

Green Residential: Eco-friendly smart homes powered by solar and modern amenities.

Palmrich Estate: A vast oil palm plantation with export-grade opportunities.

Agro Processing District: Value-chain facilities including packaging, cold storage, and labs, reducing post-harvest losses and driving innovation.

Agro Tourism District: Designed for eco-lodges, educational tours and cultural heritage markets for public engagement.

Animal Husbandry: Large-scale dairy, poultry, cattle and aquaculture operations.

With over 60% of Nigeria’s arable land still uncultivated and more than N3.5 trillion lost annually to post-harvest waste, Ilu Aseyori directly tackles the nation’s $4.7 billion food import bill, soaring youth unemployment, and a staggering 28 million housing deficit, harnessing Africa’s agricultural potential while advancing food security, job creation, and rural development in one bold move.

The Palmrich Success Story: From Phases 1 to 8

At the heart of Ilu Aseyori lies Palmrich Estate, Assetrise’s flagship agro-real estate project that seamlessly blends titled land ownership with professional oil palm cultivation. Since its debut in Epe, Lagos in 2022, what began as one phase has now expanded into eight successful phases, across Epe (Lagos), Ibadan (Oyo State), Ado-Odo Ota (Ogun State), and now Onigbedu (Ogun State).

Today, Palmrich spans over 8,000 hectares and has welcomed more than 11,000 landowners, families, diaspora professionals, retirees, and cooperatives, who are now earning through structured oil palm cultivation.

Palmrich is developed in partnership with institutions such as the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR), Okitipupa Oil Palm Plc, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), AG Mortgage Bank, and other agro and financial organizations.

Backed by a solid market trajectory, palm oil prices in Nigeria rose from N1.23 million/ton in Jan 2024 to N2.47 million/ton in Dec 2024, a 101% increase (NIFOR). In 2025, the market remains strong, N1.23-N1.35 million/ton range holding steady, buoyed by Indonesia’s B40 biodiesel mandate, which will absorb an extra 1.2-1.7 million tonnes of palm oil, tightening global supply and driving up prices. In 2025, Malaysia’s palm oil futures are projected to average RM 4,350/ton, a 5.4% increase from the 2024 average of RM 4,128/ton.

Locally, analysts suggest Nigerian prices may further rise to N1.78 million/ton in 2025, fueled by global scarcity and strong domestic demand. This positions Palmrich as a sustainable revenue generator embedded in Nigeria’s growing agro-economy.

“Let me tell you something! If you come into my kitchen, you will find Assetrise palm oil,” Sola Sobowale added. “Why? Because it’s organic, original, has no odour, is finger-licking, and sweet. That’s why I use it, and that’s why I believe in this brand.”

The Opportunity Is Open, But Not for Long

With Palmrich Phase 8 now open, a limited number of titled plots are available for forward-thinking individuals. This is beyond land acquisition; it’s an invitation to be part of a future built on purpose, productivity, and prosperity.

“We’ve built the model,” said Oluwadurotimi, GMD of Assetrise. “Now we’re calling on Nigerians, Africans, and members of the diaspora to own something that feeds, something that earns, something that matters.”

You can be part of Nigeria’s sustainable agriculture while owning a strategic asset that appreciates in value through oil palm cultivation and earns you steady passive income.

To learn more or own units of Palmrich Phase 8 in Ilu Aseyori, visit https://ilu-aseyori.assetrise.com.ng/ or call 08023244444