The Lagos State Government has announced plans to provide pipe-borne water to the majority of households in the state by 2027.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, disclosed this on Tuesday during a tour of the Adiyan Phase 2 water project in the Iju area of Lagos, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Wahab expressed optimism about the progress at the Adiyan Phase 2 site, designed to produce 70 million gallons of water per day upon completion.

He highlighted that the project, along with existing facilities like Adiyan Phase 1 and the Iju waterworks, would significantly boost the state’s water supply capacity.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, had decided that we must solve the water problem. To solve the water problem, we had to come to Adiyan 2 which is a 70 million gallons per day project and the biggest.

“We have mobilised the contractor, so we just came here to see what they are doing so far and I am glad the media men took the walk too.

“With 70 million gallons and then we have Iju with Adiyan 1 alongside micro and mini water works, majority of Lagos houses and homes will have pipe borne water which is our target and we are looking at sometime in 2027,” Wahab explained.

He emphasized that Adiyan Phase 2 is central to the government’s efforts to address Lagos’ water challenges. Combined with Adiyan Phase 1 (11 million gallons daily) and the Iju waterworks (4–5 million gallons daily), the state’s total water supply is expected to reach 100 million gallons per day.

He assured residents that the project, despite timeline adjustments, will be completed by the last quarter of 2027 to ensure a reliable water supply.

What you should know

In recent months, significant efforts have been made to enhance water infrastructure across Lagos. In October 2024,

Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, Managing Director of the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), announced that the Lagos State Government had secured a five-year grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to support water infrastructure improvements through the Lagos Urban Water Sanitation and Hygiene (LUWASH) programme.

Under this initiative, LWC will oversee the first phase, which involves rehabilitating five mini waterworks in Badore, Lekki, Victoria Island, Victoria Island Annexe, and Ajegunle. These upgrades are aimed at improving water availability, reducing disruptions, and enhancing sanitation services.

The second phase of the USAID grant will expand the rehabilitation efforts to additional locations, including Oshodi Waterworks, further extending reliable water services across the state.

With ongoing work at the Adiyan Phase II Water Treatment Plant, the Lagos State Government is working towards meeting the state’s future daily water demand. While 100 million gallons is projected by the last quarter of 2027, the broader long-term goal is to meet the full 240 million gallons daily demand.