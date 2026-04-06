Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided a drug warehouse in Edo State, seizing 1,378 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis sativa.

The agency disclosed the operation on Monday in Benin, where Dr Mitchell Ofoyeju, NDLEA Commander in Edo, said the raid was carried out in the Igbanke community of Orhionmwon Local Government Area based on credible intelligence.

The operation equally resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old suspect, Roland Owie, and the recovery of 125 bags of dried weeds suspected to be skunk.

What they are saying

The agency described the raid as part of its broader strategy to disrupt drug supply chains and weaken trafficking networks operating within the state. Ofoyeju said the operation highlights the NDLEA’s continued focus on cutting off the distribution of illicit substances at source.

“This successful operation is a testament to our relentless pursuit of drug cartels and our strategic focus on supply suppression.”

He further noted that the scale of the seizure underscores the impact of the agency’s enforcement efforts on illegal drug networks.

“The seizure of 1,378kg of cannabis in one single operation represents a significant dent in the distribution network of these harmful substances.”

Get up to speed

The disclosure of the operation is coming just six days after Nairametrics reported that the NDLEA seized illicit drugs worth over N1.8 billion and arrested 104 suspected traffickers in Edo State during a major crackdown in the first quarter of 2026.

The development was disclosed by Ofoyeju, who stated that a total of 18,380 kilogrammes of suspected narcotics were recovered during the period, with 104 suspects apprehended.

“I am glad to state that no fewer than 104 suspected traffickers were apprehended with 18,380 Kilo Grammes of suspected narcotics.”

Out of the 104 suspected traffickers, 71 were male while 33 were female.

Within the review period, operatives seized 5,825 kilogrammes of cannabis and destroyed cannabis farms spanning over five hectares, disrupting cultivation networks.

Smaller quantities of other narcotics were also intercepted, including psychotropic substances, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and over 80 litres of codeine syrup.

What you should know

This latest seizure forms part of a growing wave of anti-drug enforcement activities across Nigeria, as authorities ramp up pressure on trafficking networks.

On March 29, NDLEA operatives apprehended a 46-year-old woman, Omolade Abigail Jolayemi, also known as “Iya Ghana,” in Lagos for allegedly running a drug distribution ring, with 76.30 kilogrammes of “Ghana Loud” recovered.

Earlier, on March 22, the agency announced the interception of more than 700,000 tramadol pills alongside other illegal substances in coordinated operations spanning Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna.

This followed a March 17 operation in which 3,398 cartons of codeine syrup valued at N3.39 billion were seized at a port, as well as the dismantling of a major opioid cartel in Lagos in November 2025, where drugs worth N6.7 billion were recovered.