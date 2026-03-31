The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized illicit drugs worth over N1.8 billion and arrested 104 suspected traffickers in Edo State during a major crackdown in the first quarter of 2026.

The development was disclosed on Tuesday in Benin by the State Commander, Dr Mitchell Ofoyeju, while presenting the agency’s operational scorecard.

He explained that the arrests and seizures were recorded between January and March 2026 through intelligence-led operations across the state.

What they are saying

The agency says the operation reflects intensified enforcement efforts aimed at dismantling drug networks while strengthening prosecution and rehabilitation.

Ofoyeju noted that the suspects, 71 males and 33 females, were apprehended during coordinated raids.

“I am glad to state that no fewer than 104 suspected traffickers were apprehended with 18,380 Kilo Grammes of suspected narcotics.”

He added that the command remains committed to ensuring offenders are prosecuted, while also prioritising rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

“Our prosecution efforts remain firm. We are ensuring that offenders face the full weight of the law.

We are not just enforcing laws; we are rebuilding lives. Rehabilitation and counselling are critical components of our strategy,” he said.

More insights

A deeper look at the seizures shows cannabis accounted for the overwhelming majority of recovered drugs, with over 18,000 kilogrammes making up the bulk of the haul.

Within the review period, operatives seized 5,825 kilogrammes of cannabis and destroyed cannabis farms spanning over five hectares, disrupting cultivation networks.

Smaller quantities of other narcotics were also intercepted, including psychotropic substances, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and over 80 litres of codeine syrup.

Beyond seizures, enforcement translated into legal outcomes, with 36 convictions secured at the Federal High Court in Benin.

The agency also expanded its non-enforcement strategy, rehabilitating 28 individuals and counselling 66 others, signalling a dual focus on justice and recovery.

Officials say the scale of the operation sends a strong warning that Edo is no longer a safe base for illicit drug activities.

What you should know

This development adds to a string of recent anti-drug operations across Nigeria as authorities intensify efforts against trafficking networks.

On March 29, Nairametrics reported that NDLEA operatives arrested a 46-year-old woman, Omolade Abigail Jolayemi, popularly known as “Iya Ghana,” in Lagos over an alleged drug distribution network, recovering 76.30 kilograms of “Ghana Loud.”

Similarly, on March 22, the agency reported seizing over 700,000 tramadol pills and other illicit drugs across Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna.

This follows a March 17 report detailing the seizure of 3,398 cartons of codeine syrup valued at N3.39 billion at the port, as well as a major opioid cartel dismantling in Lagos in November 2025 where drugs worth N6.7 billion were recovered.