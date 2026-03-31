Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N1.23 trillion for the year ended December 2025, representing a decline of 2.78% compared to N1.27 trillion recorded in the prior year.
Profit after tax also declined 14.94% to N865 billion, compared to the record N1 trillion posted a year earlier.
Gross earnings printed N2.215 trillion, reflecting a relatively flat revenue profile, increasing marginally year-on-year.
Key Highlights
Income Statement
- Gross Earnings: N2.15 trillion (Up 0.09% YoY from N2.15 trillion)
- Pre-tax profit: N1.23 trillion (Down 2.78% YoY from N1.27 trillion)
- Profit after tax: N865.75 billion (Down 14.94% YoY from N1.02 trillion)
- Earnings per share (EPS): 25.43 kobo (Down 28.24% YoY from 35.44 kobo)
Balance Sheet
- Total assets: Not explicitly disclosed in the provided excerpt
- Total external debt: Not explicitly disclosed in the provided excerpt
- Cash balance: Not explicitly disclosed in the provided excerpt
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