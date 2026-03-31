Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N1.23 trillion for the year ended December 2025, representing a decline of 2.78% compared to N1.27 trillion recorded in the prior year.

Profit after tax also declined 14.94% to N865 billion, compared to the record N1 trillion posted a year earlier.

Gross earnings printed N2.215 trillion, reflecting a relatively flat revenue profile, increasing marginally year-on-year.

Key Highlights

Income Statement

Gross Earnings: N2.15 trillion (Up 0.09% YoY from N2.15 trillion)

Pre-tax profit: N1.23 trillion (Down 2.78% YoY from N1.27 trillion)

Profit after tax: N865.75 billion (Down 14.94% YoY from N1.02 trillion)

Earnings per share (EPS): 25.43 kobo (Down 28.24% YoY from 35.44 kobo)

Balance Sheet