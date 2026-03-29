Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a 46-year-old woman, Omolade Abigail Jolayemi, popularly known as “Iya Ghana,” over her alleged involvement in a drug distribution network in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday, March 29, 2026 by the agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

The arrest forms part of ongoing operations by the agency to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating within and across Nigeria.

What they are saying

According to the agency, Jolayemi was arrested during a raid carried out by operatives of a Special Operations Unit at her residence on Carter Street, Yaba.

“On Thursday 26th March raided the house of a female head of a notorious drug syndicate, 46-year-old Omolade Abigail Jolayemi at 13 Carter street, Yaba, Lagos where they arrested her and her sales girl, Sarah Zainab Agbabiaka, 31.

“Omolade popularly known as Iya Ghana, trades in local fabric on the surface but beneath she runs a drug distribution network between Nigeria and Ghana,” they said

During the operation, officers recovered 135 blocks of “Ghana Loud,” a strain of cannabis, weighing 76.30 kilograms.

More insights

The agency also reported multiple arrests and seizures across the country within the same period.

In Lagos, operatives intercepted a consignment of cocaine concealed in heads of imported dry fish, locally known as “Okporoko,” leading to the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect, Akputa Dickson Ejike.

A total of 237 wraps of cocaine weighing 5.80 kilograms were recovered, with the shipment intended for export to Delhi, India.

Another suspect, Anayo Lucky Ohabiro, was arrested at Doyin bus stop in Surulere, Lagos, with 78 blocks of cannabis weighing 41 kilograms.

In Ekiti State, NDLEA operatives arrested an 80-year-old suspect, Oke Samuel, during a raid at a drug camp along Erinmo Road in Efon-Alaaye, recovering 2.2 kilograms of skunk and small quantities of methamphetamine.

Similarly, in Ondo State, operatives raided an uncompleted building in Ogbese, Akure North, leading to the seizure of 894.72 kilograms of cannabis from a suspect identified as Enuwa Kehinde Kingsley.

In Benue State, a 35-year-old suspect, Saater Nyam, was arrested during a raid at Pevi village in Guma LGA, where 116.7 kilograms of skunk were recovered.

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives uncovered a warehouse in Ekpoma, Esan West LGA, leading to the arrest of a 25-year-old suspect, Felix Donald, and the seizure of 576.5 kilograms of cannabis and 33 bottles of codeine-based syrup.

In Taraba State, officers intercepted a truck transporting 100 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 135 kilograms concealed in bags of animal feed. Two suspects, Osama Mamuda and Auwal Umar, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

What you should know

NDLEA continues to make significant drug interceptions at Nigeria’s major international airports, uncovering large quantities of narcotics concealed on passengers or in luggage

The agency intercepted two suspected traffickers at Lagos and Port Harcourt airports who had ingested a total of 125 wraps of heroin during attempted smuggling operations.

One suspect was arrested after arriving at Port Harcourt from Doha, while another was apprehended at Lagos after flying from Madagascar via Addis Ababa, both found to have swallowed large quantities of heroin that were later expelled and seized by operatives.

In October 2024, NDLEA operatives at Murtala Muhammed International Airport stopped two businessmen and a Canada‑based nurse for cocaine and cannabis trafficking.