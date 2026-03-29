Air travel across Africa is experiencing robust growth, reflecting rising demand for both regional and international travel.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported in January 2026 that African airlines led all regions in international travel growth, with revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) increasing 11.7% year on year.
This followed a strong performance in December 2025, when air travel across the continent rose by 10.3%, marking one of Africa’s busiest months in recent history.
The surge highlights the continent’s recovery and highlights the growing role of air transport in connecting African cities with the rest of the world.
This article presents the ranking of the ten busiest airports in Africa in March 2026 based on data from OAG, a global aviation intelligence platform.
The ranking is determined by departing seats, which measure the total number of seats available on outbound flights, and offers insight into the hubs driving the continent’s aviation growth while supporting tourism, business, and regional connectivity.
Murtala Muhammed International Airport ranks tenth among Africa’s busiest airports by departing seats in March 2026, handling 483,048 seats, up from 436,473 in March 2025, a 16.8% year-on-year increase.
As Nigeria’s busiest airport, it serves as the country’s main international gateway, connecting Lagos with destinations across Africa, Europe, and North America. The airport has separate international and domestic terminals located about one kilometre apart, sharing the same runways.
MMIA is undergoing a major upgrade following the federal government’s approval of N712 billion for its modernization. The project includes Terminal 1 rehabilitation, Terminal 2 expansion, improved road access, and construction of connecting facilities, along with a temporary departure hall to minimize disruption.
These improvements reinforce MMIA’s role as a critical hub for Nigeria’s aviation, business, and tourism sectors, ensuring it continues to handle high passenger volumes efficiently.
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