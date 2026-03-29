Air travel across Africa is experiencing robust growth, reflecting rising demand for both regional and international travel.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported in January 2026 that African airlines led all regions in international travel growth, with revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) increasing 11.7% year on year.

This followed a strong performance in December 2025, when air travel across the continent rose by 10.3%, marking one of Africa’s busiest months in recent history.

The surge highlights the continent’s recovery and highlights the growing role of air transport in connecting African cities with the rest of the world.

This article presents the ranking of the ten busiest airports in Africa in March 2026 based on data from OAG, a global aviation intelligence platform.

The ranking is determined by departing seats, which measure the total number of seats available on outbound flights, and offers insight into the hubs driving the continent’s aviation growth while supporting tourism, business, and regional connectivity.