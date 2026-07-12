Police set to arraign Adeniyi Adeyemi on Tuesday over alleged fake PFIPC scheme

The Nigeria Police Force is set to arraign Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-acclaimed Director-General of the alleged Presidential Foreign interv...

The Nigeria Police Force is set to arraign Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-acclaimed Director-General of the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), before the Federal High Court over allegations bordering on forgery, impersonation and related offences.

The planned arraignment, which is scheduled on Tuesday, July 15, was disclosed in a fresh court document on Sunday.

The development comes days after President Bola Tinubu, on July 7, directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the alleged PFIPC.

What they are saying

According to court documents marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025, the police have filed an eight-count charge against Adeyemi and two others over alleged offences including forgery and impersonation. The charge was filed on November 27, 2025, by police prosecutor Wisdom Madaki.

The case was initially scheduled for arraignment on June 16, but proceedings were stalled after the court was informed that Adeyemi was indisposed. Justice Mohammed Umar subsequently adjourned the matter.

The prosecution has lined up several witnesses, including Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, alongside officials from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, police officers, civil servants and individuals allegedly linked to the operations of the purported agency. Hotel operators, a clergyman and persons said to have worked with Adeyemi at the alleged agency are also expected to testify.

Court documents further show that the prosecution intends to rely on documentary evidence, including the police investigation report, an alleged fake presidential appointment letter, official correspondence purportedly sent to government institutions, approvals allegedly obtained from public agencies, witness statements and other exhibits.

Investigators also alleged that Adeyemi operated the purported agency from the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja, before his arrest.

Get up to speed

The police case follows a public dispute over the existence of the alleged PFIPC after Adeyemi challenged the Presidency’s denial that the body ever existed.

He accused the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, of making conflicting statements regarding both the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

During a recent press briefing, Adeyemi called for an independent probe into the two bodies and alleged that Gbajabiamila demanded financial payments linked to his purported appointment.

He claimed N400 million was paid through intermediaries, with an additional N200 million allegedly requested—claims that have not been substantiated.

Adeyemi also argued that references to both the PFIPC and the Presidential Economic Advisory Council appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act, questioning the government’s position that the organisations never officially existed.

What you should know

The planned prosecution comes as the ICPC continues a broader investigation ordered by President Tinubu. The Senate had earlier declined to immediately investigate the inclusion of the alleged PFIPC in the 2026 Appropriation Act, opting instead to await the outcome of the anti-graft agency’s probe.

The President directed the ICPC to investigate not only Adeyemi’s activities but also any collaborators and the circumstances that may have enabled the alleged fake agency to appear legitimate.

The probe will examine the alleged forgery of appointment letters and other government documents, claims of presidential appointments used to obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation, as well as the opening and operation of bank accounts in the names of the purported agencies.

Investigators are also expected to trace funds linked to the alleged scheme, determine whether any public officials, financial institutions, intermediaries or private individuals facilitated its operations, identify institutional loopholes that may have been exploited, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.