The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu has sparked mixed reactions across the country, with some supporting the move as necessary to address escalating insecurity, while others condemn it as politically motivated and unconstitutional.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, has further polarized opinions among political stakeholders, civil society groups, and residents of the state.

Rivers State has been embroiled in escalating political tensions over the past few months, with violent clashes between rival factions, governance disputes, and security concerns dominating the landscape.

The power tussle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his political opponents had led to a breakdown in governance, prompting the federal government to intervene.

Nairametrics reports that President Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency is based on Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, which grants the president the authority to take such measures in cases of grave security threats, natural disasters, or governance breakdowns.

Support for the Declaration

The All Progressives Congress (APC), have backed the president’s decision, arguing that the deteriorating security situation in Rivers State necessitated urgent federal intervention.

In a statement signed by Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, the party said “President Tinubu has demonstrated courage and leadership in forestalling a looming breakdown of law and order in the state.”

REGARDING DECLARATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY IN RIVERS STATE As the Supreme Court confirmed, there was no government in the state & there had not been a govt since Fubara destroyed the state legislature. By his reckless actions, Fubara asked for & set the stage for this outcome pic.twitter.com/Mi05PzopIO — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) March 18, 2025

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammad Matawalle, also expressed his strong support for President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, emphasizing that this decisive action is vital for restoring stability to the state’s turbulent political landscape.

MATAWALLE BACKS PRESIDENT TINUBU’S DECLARATION OF STATE OF EMERGENCY IN RIVERS STATE The Minister urges all parties to respect the declaration and warns against attacks on government facilities. The Honourable Minister of State for Defence H.E. Dr. Bello Mohammad Matawalle… pic.twitter.com/hLtHCGEiy7 — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) March 19, 2025

Similarly, Jude Idimogu, a former two-term Lagos State House of Assembly member, commended President Bola Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He said that the political tension in the state, caused by the feud between Gov. Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, needed quick intervention.

“The President has taken the right action, but for me, it is even too late because these signs have been there.

“My fear is that Rivers is a melting point for Nigeria, particularly in terms of crude oil exploration and others, and some people might want to cause trouble as a result of the declaration,” Idimogu said.

Opposition to the Declaration

However, the declaration has faced strong criticism from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), civil society organizations, and human rights groups, who view it as an overreach of federal power and a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, described the move as unconstitutional and politically motivated, aimed at undermining the authority of the Rivers State government led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“The PDP outrightly rejects this attempt by the President to override the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and undermine the votes and Will of the people of Rivers State by seeking to depose a democratic government and foist an undemocratic rule in the State,” Ologunagba said.

“The unconstitutional declaration by President Tinubu of the suspension of the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and appointment of an unelected individual, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) to govern the State is a clear attack on our nation’s democracy, an abrogation of the votes and democratic right of the people of Rivers State to choose their leader under the Constitution,” PDP noted.

March 18, 2025 Press Statement@OfficialPDPNig Rejects Emergency Rule in Rivers State

…Insists @officialABAT has no Powers to Suspend a Democratically Elected Governor The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and indeed, Nigerians listened with dismay the national broadcast by… pic.twitter.com/rQAbB4HjG6 — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) March 18, 2025

former Vice president and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections Atiku Abubakar said, in a statement posted in X (formerly Twitter) “Anyone paying attention to the unfolding crisis knows that Bola Tinubu has been a vested partisan actor in the political turmoil engulfing Rivers. His blatant refusal or calculated negligence in preventing this escalation is nothing short of disgraceful.”

The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State reeks of political manipulation and outright bad faith. Anyone paying attention to the unfolding crisis knows that Bola Tinubu has been a vested partisan actor in the political turmoil engulfing Rivers. His blatant refusal… — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 18, 2025

NBA condemns Tinubu’s action

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) also expressed concerns about the implications of the declaration for Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement signed by Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the NBA President, he said “The NBA is gravely concerned about the purported suspension by the President of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor, and the Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

“The 1999 Constitution does not grant the President the power to remove an elected governor, deputy governor, or members of a state’s legislature under the guise of a state of emergency.

“Rather, the Constitution provides clear procedures for the removal of a governor and deputy governor as per Section 188. Similarly, the removal of members of the House of Assembly and dissolution of parliament is governed by constitutional provisions and electoral laws, none of which appear to have been adhered to in the present circumstances.”

These provisions provide that a state of emergency declared by the President does not assume automatic validity. It requires legislative ratification within a defined timeframe to remain in effect. The NBA, therefore, emphasizes that unless the National Assembly duly approves the… — AFAM OSIGWE (@afamosigwe) March 18, 2025

Calls for Dialogue and Restraint

Amid the controversy, there have been calls for dialogue and restraint from all parties.

Political analysts have urged the federal and state governments to work together to address the security challenges in Rivers State without undermining democratic principles.