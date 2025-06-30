President Bola Tinubu has announced that a new scholarship programme for students from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to study in Nigerian universities will begin from the next academic year.

According to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, President Tinubu confirmed during a joint press conference held with Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, following a high-level working luncheon with leaders of OECS member states.

“President Bola Tinubu announced that the scholarship programme for students from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to study in Nigerian universities will commence in the next academic year,” the statement read

Closer ties between Africa and the Caribbean

President Tinubu said the scholarship programme is part of a broader cooperation agreement with the OECS aimed at strengthening ties in education, trade, agriculture, and development.

“The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is very close to us in Africa, and I thank them for the opportunity to address the joint session of Parliament and actualise our dreams of getting closer to facilitate business and education opportunities, capacity building, and look at other areas of agriculture and food security,” Tinubu said.

He noted that a joint committee made up of Nigerian and OECS officials will handle the implementation of the programme, including selection, placements, and logistics.

Visa waivers and stronger ties

In addition to education, President Tinubu also disclosed plans to introduce visa waivers for holders of diplomatic and official passports from OECS countries, as both sides work toward deeper people-to-people connections and improved trade flows.

“We can easily do that by having a working commission. And we don’t have to look farther away. The organisation itself has indicated several actions. We are moving forward from there. We won’t drop the ball,” he said.

When asked if there might be difficulties in expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, Tinubu replied:

“I don’t look at difficulties. I look at problem-solving. And that is why the working lunch promoted a quick understanding of the expected difficulty level.”

“If we take a geometric definition of a straight line, which is the quickest point between two points if we move on a straight line, we get our goal achieved, and there will be no problems,” he said.

OECS welcomes move

Prime Minister Pierre described the initiative as a demonstration of African-Caribbean solidarity. He confirmed that the first batch of OECS students will begin studying in Nigerian institutions by the next academic year, as directed by Tinubu.

“We expect students to begin their studies in Nigeria in the next academic year, based on the President’s directive. This is immediate action,” he said.

He added that visa facilitation and improved air connectivity between Nigeria and the Caribbean would be key items for discussion by the newly formed Nigeria–OECS Joint Committee.

“We said that the committee will deal with all these issues, and the first on the agenda will be the people-to-people exchange, which will come with the visa requirements. So we hope to have a speedy answer to that as soon as possible,” Pierre said.

Earlier, Tinubu had addressed a special joint session of Saint Lucia’s Parliament, where he outlined his vision for long-term cooperation between Nigeria and the OECS.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu’s decision to launch a scholarship programme for students from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to study in Nigerian universities follows directly from his diplomatic visit to Saint Lucia, which began on June 28, 2025.

The purpose of the Saint Lucia stop, according to a statement from Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, was to deepen South-South cooperation and expand Nigeria’s engagement with Caribbean nations.

During his stay in Saint Lucia, Tinubu held bilateral meetings with Governor-General Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

The statement further noted that the President would host a high-level working luncheon with the Heads of Government of the OECS for discussions centred on economic cooperation, infrastructure development, and cultural exchange.

In addition, President Tinubu visited the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to promote educational collaboration and research partnerships.