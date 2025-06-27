President Bola Tinubu will embark on a diplomatic visit to Saint Lucia and Brazil to strengthen Nigeria’s ties with the Caribbean and engage with world leaders at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The trip was confirmed in a statement on Friday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

According to the statement, the President will depart Abuja on Saturday, June 28, 2025, beginning with a state visit to Saint Lucia.

The visit is aimed at deepening South-South cooperation and expanding Nigeria’s engagement with Caribbean nations.

“President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, June 28, 2025, on a two-nation visit to Saint Lucia and Brazil.

“His first stop is Saint Lucia, where he will pay a state visit as part of efforts to deepen Nigeria’s engagement with Caribbean nations and strengthen South-South cooperation.

“At the end of the visit to the island State, President Tinubu will fly to Brazil to participate in the 17th Summit of BRICS in Rio de Janeiro,” the statement read in part.

While in Saint Lucia, President Tinubu is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Governor-General Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

A key highlight of his visit will be an address to a special joint session of the country’s Parliament, scheduled to take place at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, in Gros Islet.

More insights

The statement further noted that President Tinubu will host a high-level working luncheon with the Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), with discussions centred on economic cooperation, infrastructure development, and cultural exchange.

To strengthen academic ties, he will visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to promote educational collaboration and research partnerships.

At the end of his engagements in Saint Lucia, the President will proceed to Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit, scheduled for July 6 to 7, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro. BRICS—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—is a coalition of major emerging economies focused on shared development and global governance reform.

Nigeria will attend as a “partner country,” a designation that allows for deeper engagement than guest status but falls short of full membership.

This year’s summit, themed “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance,” will address economic resilience, social development, and environmental sustainability.

President Tinubu is expected to use the visit to reinforce Nigeria’s global partnerships and expand its role in economic diplomacy. He will be accompanied by senior government officials.