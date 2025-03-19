The All-Share Index closed the trading day on 18th March 2025 in the red, falling by 423.48 points to settle at 105,375.69.

This decline marks three consecutive days of losses, translating to a 0.40% decrease from the previous day’s closing figure of 105,799.17.

Accompanying this downturn was a significant drop in trading volume, which fell by 26.7%, from 477.5 million shares traded the day before to just 349.9 million.

Market capitalization followed suit, closing the day at N66.07 trillion, down from N66.3 trillion, as the index held tightly to the N66 trillion threshold

Amid these fluctuations, NEIMETH and NNFM stood out as impressive gainers, rising by 10.00% and 9.99%, respectively.

Conversely, BUACEMENT and ELLAHLAKES faced challenges, dropping by 10.00% and 4.82%. ACCESSCORP and UNIVINSURE were particularly active throughout the trading session, contributing significantly to the overall trading volume.

Market summary Current ASI: 105,375.69 points

Previous ASI: 105,799.17 points

Day Change: -0.40%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.38%

Volume Traded: 349.9 million shares

Market Cap: N66.07 trillion Top 5 gainers NEIMETH: up 10.00% to N2.97

NNFM: up 9.99% to N79.80

CUSTODIAN: up 9.69% to N21.50

SUNUASSUR: up 7.99% to N5.00

GUINEAINS: up 7.69% to N0.70 Top 5 losers BUACEMENT: down 10.00% to N83.70

ELLAHLAKES: down 4.82% to N3.16

REGALINS: down 4.41% to N0.65

WEMABANK: down 4.19% to N10.30

OMATEK: down 2.99% to N0.65

Trading volume

Daily trading volume slipped by 26.7%, decreasing from 477.5 million shares traded the day before to 349.9 million.

ACCESSCORP emerged as a dominant player in the market, exchanging an impressive 36.7 million shares, closely followed by UNIVINSURE, which recorded 30 million shares.

FIDELITYBK also showcased strong performance, trading 28.8 million shares.

JAIZBANK and ZENITHBANK contributed 22 million and 19.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ZENITHBANK stood out as the leading performer, facilitating transactions worth N929.9 million.

ACCESSCORP added N847.2 million to the daily total, while GTCO and ARADEL contributed N815.6 million and N803 million, respectively.

NAHCO rounded off the trading value figures with N759.3 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, BUA Cement experienced a notable decline of 10%, while OANDO fell by 0.69%.

Within the FUGAZ sector, only ZENITHBANK managed to gain, climbing by 0.42%.

UBA shed 2.61%, and FIRSTHOLD slipped by 2.28%.

Additionally, ACCESSCORP declined by 0.64%, and GTCO fell by 0.25%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is in a retracement phase as it strives to maintain the 105,000 threshold. If the market is not deemed overbought, this environment could present attractive opportunities for investors seeking to buy at lower prices.