President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Brazil to participate in the 17th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government, where he is expected to deliver a keynote address on Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms and its strategic repositioning for global competitiveness.

The summit, which takes place on July 6 and 7 in Rio de Janeiro, brings together leaders from the expanded BRICS bloc—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and newly admitted members including Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Nigeria.

President Tinubu touched down at the Galeão Air Force Base at 8:45 p.m. local time on Friday. He was received with full military honors coordinated by the base commander and welcomed by Brazil’s Deputy Minister for Africa and the Middle East, Ambassador Carlos Sergio Sobral Duarte, and Deputy Minister for Trade Promotion, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Culture.

Nigeria’s Reform Agenda on the Global Stage

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu is attending the summit at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on Saturday, ahead of the main summit proceedings.

During the summit’s plenary session, President Tinubu will present Nigeria’s reform agenda, highlighting efforts to stabilize the macroeconomic environment, attract foreign investment, and unlock growth in key sectors such as agriculture, solid minerals, healthcare, and renewable energy.

“President Tinubu will deliver an address on Nigeria’s ongoing reforms to reposition the economy for global competitiveness,” Onanuga stated.

The President is also expected to engage with global investors and development partners to promote Nigeria’s investment potential and deepen economic ties with fellow BRICS nations.

BRICS Expansion and Nigeria’s Strategic Role

The 2025 BRICS Summit is themed: “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.” Discussions will focus on pressing global issues including climate change, artificial intelligence governance, health equity, and multilateral reform.

Ahead of the summit, BRICS political negotiators met to align commitments on combating socially determined diseases, enhancing AI governance frameworks, and scaling climate finance—key priorities for the Global South.

Nigeria officially joined BRICS as a partner nation in January 2025, marking a significant milestone in its foreign policy.

What You Should Know

The bloc now represents nearly half of the world’s population and accounts for approximately 40% of global GDP, positioning itself as a powerful voice in global economic and political affairs.

In April, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar reaffirmed the country’s commitment to BRICS during the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

“Nigeria supports BRICS’ mission to establish a fairer, rules-based international order,” Tuggar said, emphasizing the country’s alignment with the bloc’s vision for global financial reform and multilateral cooperation.