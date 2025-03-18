President Bola Tinubu has revealed that his personal efforts to mediate the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State were ignored by the warring factions.

In a national broadcast on Tuesday, Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state house of assembly, including other elected officials.

“I have made personal interventions between the contending parties for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, but my efforts have been largely ignored by the parties to the crisis,” Tinubu stated during the broadcast.

The president expressed disappointment over the refusal of the involved parties to embrace peace, despite interventions by other well-meaning Nigerians.

“I am also aware that many well-meaning Nigerians, leaders of thought, and patriotic groups have also intervened at various times with the best of intentions to resolve the matter, but all their efforts were also to no avail. Still, I thank them,” he added.

Impeachment Proceedings and Allegations

The Rivers State House of Assembly had initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and Deputy Governor Odu on Monday, accusing them of gross misconduct.

In a notice dated March 14 and signed by 26 assembly members, Fubara was accused of failing to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the assembly and authorizing withdrawals from the state’s consolidated revenue fund without an enacted appropriation law.

On March 17, Martin Amaewhule, Speaker of the Rivers Assembly, forwarded the notice to Fubara, citing Section 188 of the Constitution, which outlines the impeachment process for governors. Fubara was given 14 days to respond to the allegations.

What you should know

The crisis in Rivers State stems from a power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who now serves as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This rift has polarized the Rivers Assembly and escalated tensions.

On February 28, the Supreme Court upheld a Federal High Court ruling barring the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation from releasing Rivers State’s statutory monthly allocations. The court also nullified the local government elections conducted in the state on October 5, 2024.

In response, Fubara pledged to comply with the court’s ruling and sought to address the political impasse by inviting lawmakers to a meeting. However, the legislators declined, accusing the governor of bypassing due process.

Days later, Fubara wrote again to the assembly, requesting a new date to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill. Shortly after, the assembly adjourned plenary indefinitely.

Earlier on Tuesday, an explosion occurred at a section of the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Bodo community, Gokana Local Government Area. The Rivers State Police Command later confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the incident.