The Ogun State Government has revealed plans to establish a state-of-the-art Film and Entertainment Village in partnership with Terra Kulture, alongside restoring key cultural sites like Olumo Rock and the late Chief MKO Abiola’s residence.

The announcement was contained in a statement posted on the Ogun State Government’s official X (formerly Twitter) account ahead of the May National Sports Festival.

Governor Dapo Abiodun noted that the village will honor the legacies of figures like Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Wole Soyinka while boosting employment, tourism, and investments.

Restoration work will also focus on other landmarks, including Fela’s mother’s home and a building once visited by Queen Elizabeth II.

“In preparation for the upcoming National Sports Festival, the Ogun State Government, under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun, is collaborating with Terra Kulture, a leading arts and culture company led by Bolanle Austen-Peters, to establish a state-of-the-art Film and Entertainment Village,” the statement read the part.

It added, “To complement this, the state government has begun restoring major heritage and tourism landmarks, including Olumo Rock, the home of Fela’s mother, MKO Abiola’s residence, and the historical building where the Queen of England was once received.”

Providing further details, the governor announced that the first phase of the Film and Entertainment Village project will begin within 60 days to ensure a timely groundbreaking ceremony ahead of the arrival of over 12,000 athletes and visitors for the Sports Festival.

The village will serve as a hub to preserve the rich legacies of the state’s cultural icons in music, film, drama, and entertainment, including Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Professor Wole Soyinka.

Additionally, the governor highlighted that the restoration of these heritage sites includes beautifying them with vibrant colors to enhance their appeal to both local and international tourists.

More insights

Governor Abiodun also revealed plans to establish a Hall of Fame to honor Ogun’s cultural heroes and inspire future generations.

The hall will serve as an educational space to showcase the contributions of prominent figures in music, film, drama, and the arts.

Bolanle Austen-Peters, founder of Terra Kulture, described the partnership as a landmark cultural development.

She highlighted that the creative hub will feature world-class studios, performance halls, and training centers, drawing students, filmmakers, and tourists from around the globe.

The statement further emphasized that this initiative aligns with the state government’s broader agenda to develop sustainable cultural infrastructure, support the creative industry, and boost heritage tourism in Ogun.