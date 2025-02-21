OpenAI has rolled out its AI agent, Operator, to Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and most places where ChatGPT is also available.

However, availability in the European Union and other regions remains in progress.

In a post on its official X account, OpenAI stated it is working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland

“Operator is now rolling out to Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and most places where ChatGPT is available. Still working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland—we’ll keep you updated!”

The rollout is a significant step in OpenAI’s push to enhance automation through artificial intelligence. This comes as the ChatGPT maker reports a 33% surge in weekly active users, reaching 400 million as of February 2025.

What is Operator?

Operator is a general-purpose AI agent introduced by OpenAI in January. Initially launched in the United States in January 2025, Operator allows users to automate tasks such as booking flights, making restaurant reservations, filing expense reports, and shopping online.

OpenAI describes it as one of several AI-powered tools designed to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Powered by the Computer-Using Agent (CUA), it uses GPT-4o to see and interact with websites like a human, clicking buttons and filling forms. It can correct mistakes and ask users for help when needed. Though still developing, it’s setting new standards in browser automation.

The operator runs on a separate browser window (that users can take control of at any time) to complete tasks. Users activating Operator will see a small pop-up window displaying a dedicated web browser used by the AI to complete assigned tasks.

To use, just describe the task, and Operator will handle it. Users can take control anytime, even while it is in action, and Operator requests help for logins, payments, or CAPTCHAs.

The tool is currently only available to subscribers on the $200-per-month ChatGPT Pro plan.

While OpenAI plans to extend the feature to its Plus, Team, and Enterprise subscription tiers, no timeline has been provided for these additional rollouts.

What you should know

Just like OpenAI, Google and Anthropic are pushing AI agents towards greater autonomy. Google’s Project Mariner, a Gemini-powered agent, can control Chrome by mimicking human interactions like clicking and form-filling. Initially released to select testers, it represents a shift toward AI-driven web navigation.

Anthropic, meanwhile, is refining AI assistants for tasks like research and email automation. Its upgraded Claude 3.5 Sonnet model now includes a “Computer Use” API, allowing it to interact with desktop applications through keystrokes and mouse gestures. This move brings AI closer to independently managing digital workflows.