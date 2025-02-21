The All-Share Index closed in negative territory on February 21, 2025, declining by 71.10 points to finish at 108,497.40, reflecting a 0.07% decrease from the previous day’s close of 108,568.50.

This downturn was echoed in market volume, which fell by 25%, dropping from 421 million shares to 315 million.

Meanwhile, market capitalization remained steady at N67.6 trillion across 13,345 transactions, unchanged from the prior day.

In individual stock performance, CHAMPION and DANGSUGAR stood out with gains of 9.87% and 8.95%, respectively. Conversely, IKEJAHOTEL and ACADEMY faced declines of 7.56% and 7.33%.

Additionally, ELLAHLAKES and FIDELITYBK emerged as significant players in the trading session, greatly influencing overall turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 108,497.40 points

Previous ASI: 108,568.50 points

Day Change: -0.07%

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.41%

Volume Traded: 315 million shares

Market Cap: N67.6 trillion

Top 5 gainers

CHAMPION: up 9.87% to N4.12

DANGSUGAR: up 8.95% to N41.40

OMATEK: up 8.00% to N0.81

DAARCOMM: up 7.94% to N0.68

DEAPCAP: up 7.61% to N0.99

Top 5 losers

IKEJAHOTEL: down 7.56% to N11.00

ACADEMY: down 7.33% to N2.78

TIP: down 6.98% to N4.00

ROYALEX: down 5.62% to N0.84

NEIMETH: down 5.39% to N3.16

Trading volume

The daily trading volume declined by 25% from 421 million shares recorded the previous day to 315 million shares.

ELLAHLAKES topped the leaderboard with a striking 40.4 million shares traded, closely followed by FIDELITYBK at 21 million shares.

ZENITHBANK secured third place with 20 million shares, while UBA and ACCESSCORP made notable contributions of 19.8 million and 16.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ARADEL led the pack with a hefty N1.1 billion in transactions.

ZENITHBANK played a significant role as well, contributing N990.3 million.

UBA and OANDO added N741.5 million and N566.7 million, respectively, while WAPCO rounded out the figures with trades amounting to N482.4 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, OANDO declined by 4.92%, while WAPCO gained slightly by 0.78%.

Conversely, the FUGAZ group experienced mixed results: Only GTCO gained, climbing 1.04%.

ACCESSCORP, UBA, and FBNH declined by 1.49%, 1.19%, and 0.81%.

Market outlook

Despite the recent downturn, the market outlook appears cautiously optimistic.

If market participants do not see the index as overbought, a pullback could pave the way for a sustained upward rally.