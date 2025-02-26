OpenAI has announced the expansion of its deep research feature, a web browsing agent that generates comprehensive research reports, to all paying ChatGPT users globally.

The update, which was revealed on its official X account, broadens access to a tool previously limited to select subscribers.

“Deep research is now rolling out to all ChatGPT Plus, Team, Edu, and Enterprise users,” they stated.

Under the new rollout, subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu plans will now receive ten deep research queries per month.

OpenAI clarified that its Deep Research tool which was initially restricted to ChatGPT Pro users in its $200-a-month premium plan will now receive an increased allocation of 120 deep research queries monthly, up from the initial 100 at launch.

Backstory

Nairametrics reported on 3rd February that OpenAI has introduced Deep Research an AI-powered tool, Deep Research, designed to help users conduct in-depth and complex research using ChatGPT.

Initially, the feature was exclusive to ChatGPT Pro users at a limit of 100 queries per month, with Plus and Team support planned next, followed by Enterprise users.

At the time, OpenAI disclosed that the rollout was geo-targeted, with no timeline for availability in the U.K., Switzerland, and the European Economic Area.

Improvements to deep research

Since its initial launch, OpenAI has introduced several enhancements to its deep research tool:

Embedded images with citations in the output

Improved ability to understand and reference uploaded files

Competition among AI firms

Tech firms are aggressively expanding their AI research tools, positioning them as key offerings for premium AI subscriptions. Just as OpenAI, Google, and Perplexity deployed their respective deep research tools.

Google rolled out its deep research agent to all Gemini Advanced users in February 2025. This expansion brings Google into direct competition with OpenAI, which recently made its Deep Research tool available to all paying ChatGPT users.

Google’s deep research agent is designed to generate detailed, AI-assisted reports, similar to OpenAI’s offering.

Perplexity AI launched its deep research tool on February 14, 2025, to assist users in conducting thorough research and obtaining detailed information on complex topics.

What you should know

OpenAI launched ‘Operator’, an AI agent designed to automate tasks like booking flights and making reservations. Initially available to ChatGPT Pro users in Brazil, Canada, and India, the feature expands ChatGPT’s capabilities beyond conversations to real-world automation.