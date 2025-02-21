ChatGPT developer OpenAI said it has achieved a significant milestone, with its weekly active users surpassing 400 million in February, even with the emergence of new challengers like the Chinese DeepSeek.

According to a company spokesperson who spoke to Reuters on Thursday, this remarkable growth highlights the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) tools globally.

The Microsoft-backed startup, which reported 300 million weekly active users in December, has seen a rapid increase in its user base over the past few months.

Additionally, OpenAI’s paying business users have more than doubled since September, crossing the 2 million mark in February.

OpenAI’s expanding developer ecosystem

OpenAI’s growth extends beyond its user base. The company reported a twofold increase in developer traffic for its reasoning models over the last six months.

Furthermore, its o3 model, launched in late January, has seen a fivefold surge in developer interest.

These metrics show OpenAI’s strong position in the AI ecosystem and its ability to attract developers and businesses seeking advanced AI solutions.

Rapid growth amidst rising competition

The upbeat numbers come at a time of heightened competition in the AI space. Just weeks ago, China’s DeepSeek launched an AI model that claimed it could match or even outperform Western rivals at a fraction of the cost.

This development has raised questions about the United States’ dominance in the generative AI sector.

However, DeepSeek’s rapid rise has not been without challenges. The small startup has experienced outages due to a surge in demand following the launch of its AI model.

Additionally, there have been concerns about how DeepSeek obtained Nvidia’s H800 chips, which are used to train AI models, given that Washington has banned their export to China.

The competition gets stiffer with Grok

Earlier this week, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI introduced Grok-3, the latest iteration of its chatbot, as it looks to compete with DeepSeek, Microsoft-backed OpenAI, and Alphabet’s Google.

Grok-3 debut came at a critical moment in the AI arms race, just days after DeepSeek unveiled its powerful open-source model and as Musk moves aggressively to expand xAI’s influence.

The chatbot is being rolled out immediately to Premium+ subscribers on X, the social media platform owned by Musk. xAI is also launching a new subscription tier, SuperGrok, for users accessing the chatbot via its mobile app and Grok.com website.

Analysts say the introduction of Grok-3 puts xAI back in the race for leadership in open-source LLMs.

Grok is said to have outperformed the current state-of-the-art models on some benchmarks, which makes xAI relevant again.