The World Bank has appointed Mathew Verghis as its new Country Director for Nigeria, effective July 1, 2025.

He succeeds Ndiame Diop, who has taken on a new role within the institution.

Verghis, an Indian national, brings more than 25 years of experience in development economics, public finance, and policy reform across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

He joined the World Bank in 1999 and most recently served as Regional Director for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions in South Asia, based in Washington, D.C.

“This is a critical moment for Nigeria’s development journey,” said Mr. Verghis. “I am honoured to take on this role and to work alongside the government and people of Nigeria. There is real potential for transformative growth that can improve lives, create jobs, and expand opportunities for all. I’m also excited to experience firsthand the rich culture and incredible energy of Nigeria.”

In his new position, Verghis will oversee the Bank’s Nigeria portfolio, its largest in Africa and one of the biggest globally, managing billions of dollars in active commitments. He will lead the Bank’s strategic engagement with the Nigerian government, private sector, and civil society to implement reforms, accelerate inclusive growth, and address pressing development challenges.

What you should know

The World Bank plays a key role in supporting Nigeria’s development priorities through financing, technical assistance, and policy advice. Its programs cut across energy, education, health, agriculture, social protection, digital economy, and governance.

The Bank has also been central in supporting macroeconomic stabilization, structural reforms, and climate resilience.

Most recently, Nigeria secured a $2.25 billion loan from the World Bank to boost fiscal and power sector reforms. An additional $65 million was approved to expand the SPESSE (Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement) project, aimed at improving human capital development.

The institution, through its private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), is also in talks with the Nigerian government to unlock capital market and infrastructure financing via Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). Discussions with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) are ongoing to develop innovative funding mechanisms for major infrastructure projects.

In addition, the World Bank is preparing a $10.5 million grant through the Finance for Development Multi-Donor Trust Fund to enhance the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) technical capacity and modernize its domestic payment infrastructure.

Verghis holds an M.A. and Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Notre Dame. His appointment comes at a time when Nigeria is pushing through sweeping reforms to stabilize the economy and attract investment.