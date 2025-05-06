OpenAI has agreed to acquire artificial intelligence-assisted coding tool Windsurf in a deal valued at approximately $3 billion.

If finalized, the acquisition would represent OpenAI’s largest to date, significantly deepening its presence in the fast-growing market for AI-powered software development tools.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters noted that “the deal has not yet closed.”

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the coding capabilities of ChatGPT, a feature OpenAI has steadily enhanced with each new model release.

The move comes amid intensifying competition in the generative AI space, where tools like GitHub Copilot, also powered by OpenAI, have gained widespread adoption among developers.

Windsurf’s background

Windsurf, formerly known as Exafunction and later Codeium, develops AI-powered tools that help developers write, debug, and optimize code using natural language.

The company is riding on the momentum of a growing demand for AI productivity tools in software development.

According to Bloomberg, the company had been in discussions with investors such as General Catalyst and Kleiner Perkins to raise new funding at a $3 billion valuation. This figure aligns with the reported value of the OpenAI deal.

The company was valued at $1.25 billion in August 2023 after securing $150 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst. Other major investors include Kleiner Perkins and Greenoaks.

OpenAI’s expanding ambitions

OpenAI’s acquisition of Windsurf follows a series of strategic purchases aimed at deepening its capabilities beyond text generation.

Last year, it acquired search and analytics firm Rockset in a nine-figure stock deal to strengthen its infrastructure for enterprise services.

OpenAI has seen rapid growth in user engagement. In February, the number of weekly active users surpassed 400 million, up from 300 million in December

However, with projected operating costs expected to reach $28 billion by 2025, compared to revenue projections of $12.7 billion, the company faces pressure to broaden its business model and enhance monetization.

The company is also reportedly planning a new funding round of up to $40 billion, which would be led by SoftBank Group. If successful, this would value OpenAI at an estimated $300 billion, signaling investor confidence in its expanding AI portfolio.

What you should know

The AI-assisted coding market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating an increase from $4.3 billion in 2023 to $12.6 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%.

This surge is driven by advancements in generative AI technologies, which are transforming software development by enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Major technology companies are actively investing in this space. Microsoft, through GitHub Copilot, has established a significant presence, while Amazon, IBM, and Google are also developing AI-powered coding tools.

Startups like Anysphere, the developer of Cursor, have attracted substantial investment, contributing to the nearly $1 billion in funding secured by AI-driven coding assistants since early 2023.