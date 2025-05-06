The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has ordered the demolition of 24 two-storey buildings illegally constructed on a waterway in Guzape District, Abuja.

This development was reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) following an inspection tour by officials of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) on Monday.

The AMMC Coordinator, Felix Obuah, issued the directive during the tour, stating that the buildings, developed by Cityscape Estate on Plot 4851, were erected without the necessary planning approvals.

Obuah condemned the construction of buildings without proper approval, describing it as a breach of the Abuja Master Plan. He affirmed that such structures would be removed to deter others from engaging in similar acts.

According to him, equipment and materials had already been mobilised to the site, and the demolition of illegal buildings was imminent. He further warned that any additional structures built without proper documentation, particularly those encroaching on waterways or road corridors, would also be demolished.

He also noted that any officials of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) found complicit, —whether by issuing unauthorized approvals or ignoring violations, would face disciplinary action.

Obuah emphasised that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, was working to restore order to the capital, and no effort to undermine that goal would be tolerated.

More insights

The NAN report noted that one structure was brought down during the inspection; however, the council granted the developer a two-week grace period to remove the remaining illegal buildings voluntarily. Failure to comply will result in a comprehensive demolition at the developer’s expense.

Director of Development Control, Mr. Mukhtar Galadima, explained that the original land allocation was partially affected by the planned S20 road project, and an additional parcel had been provided as compensation.

However, he clarified that the developer was still required to obtain the necessary approvals before proceeding with construction. Preliminary assessments revealed that the number of buildings on the site exceeded the approved limit.

Chairman of the FCT Building Contravention Taskforce, Mr. Gabriel Musa, disclosed that while only 18 buildings were approved for the site, the developer went ahead to construct 42.

In response, the developer, Mr. Kadiri Obaidi, acknowledged the infractions and attributed some of the unauthorised structures to estate subscribers. He pledged to carry out the demolition within the allotted two-week period to salvage usable materials. The council stressed that the demolition must be executed entirely at the developer’s cost.