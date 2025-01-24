The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has announced plans to construct over 10,000 housing units under the Renewed Hope Medic Cities initiative to address the housing needs of medical workers across the country.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, in a statement on Friday, signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Salisu Haiba.

During a meeting with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), He revealed that 10,112 housing units are currently under construction in 14 locations across the country under the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda.

“These include 3,112 units in Karsana, Abuja; 2,000 units in Lagos; and 2,000 units in Kano. Additionally, 12 ongoing Renewed Hope Estates with 250 units each are being developed across 12 states, with plans to extend to the remaining 18 states,” he disclosed.

To facilitate ownership, various options have been made available, including National Housing Funds (NHF) mortgage loans of up to 30 years, rent-to-own options, installment payments, and outright purchase plans.

Health workers can now apply for housing through the official portal.

Addressing housing challenges

Dangiwa acknowledged the challenges faced by medical workers in securing suitable accommodation, particularly in urban centres.

“Housing is a fundamental need that directly impacts productivity, stability, and quality of life. We recognise the difficulties many healthcare workers face in securing suitable accommodation, particularly in high-demand urban centres where medical facilities are concentrated,” Dangiwa said.

The Renewed Hope Medic Cities project is designed to provide decent and affordable housing for Nigeria’s medical professionals. The initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Ministry’s mandate to enhance the welfare of healthcare workers.

More insights

Dr. Tope Osundara, National President of NARD, praised the initiative, he proposed the construction of 1,000 housing units in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of the first phase.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda and its inclusion of NARD as a beneficiary is a significant step forward.”

He emphasized the importance of housing for resident doctors to ensure timely responses to emergencies and reduce brain drain.

Dr. Suleiman Sadiq, a member of NARD and a representative of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), explained that the project would involve collaboration between the Ministries of Housing and Health, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, REDAN, and public-private partnerships.

“Construction is expected to begin between January and February. This initiative will boost healthcare workers’ welfare and morale while improving productivity in the sector,” he noted.