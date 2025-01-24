The Federal Government has invested over N89.2 billion in infrastructure and schools in Bwari, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over the past 12 months.

This investment includes significant road projects and the rehabilitation of key educational facilities.

This was disclosed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike who stated that N7 billion was spent on the construction of the five-kilometre Gaba–Tokulo Road, while N27 billion went into the rehabilitation of the Dutse to Bwari Road. Another N28 billion was allocated for the dualisation of the Ushafa to War College Road.

Wike emphasized that the Gaba–Tokulo road project was initiated following requests from local residents.

“The people of Bwari said that they wanted this road and to the glory of God, we awarded the contract in January 2024, and today, we are inaugurating the completed project,” he said.

He noted that since the beginning of the year, the administration has been inaugurating road projects across various councils.

“I want to say that since Monday, we have been inaugurating road projects, and we will conclude this exercise tomorrow. In 2024, through President Tinubu’s directive, we said that we are going to construct one road in each area council. That is to show that we have been able to touch all the area councils since the inception of the Tinubu-led administration,” he stated.

Rehabilitation and construction of schools

In addition to roads, N27 billion was used for the rehabilitation and construction of schools in the area. The schools benefiting from this initiative include:

Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse

Government Secondary School (GSS), Bwari

Government Girls Secondary School, Ushafa (new school)

Government Girls Secondary School, Dei Dei

Government Girls Secondary School, Kubwa

Government Girls Secondary School, Jibi

The minister disclosed that the government has also prioritized security, with two police divisional offices under construction, set to be completed by May.

Furthermore, the FCT Administration has allocated funds in the 2025 budget for more road projects in each area council.

Wike confirmed that the Gaba–Tokulo road will be extended to Kawu, a border community with Kaduna State. He also directed the installation of streetlights along the road.

Community Response

Bwari Area Council Chairman, Mr. John Gabaya, expressed his appreciation for the ongoing transformation, noting that rural communities had never seen such progress.

Gabaya also urged for the road to be extended further to connect with the Kawu community and to consider a road linking the Murtala Mohammed Expressway via Kubwa to the Nigeria Law School in Bwari.

What you should know

In December 2024, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration announced an investment of $1.05 billion for infrastructure development in the education sector. This investment includes a counterpart funding of N3.5 billion from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The FCTA’s annual education budget has exceeded the UNESCO benchmark of 26%, reflecting the administration’s commitment to improving the education system.

So far, 21 primary and junior secondary schools have been renovated, and 30 new senior secondary schools have been established.

Investments are also being made in teacher retraining and the upgrading of school facilities across the six area councils in the FCT.

In terms of tertiary education, the FCTA has committed N14.53 billion for the completion of the FCT University in Abaji, aimed at enhancing higher education in the region.