The Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Sanna Selin, has expressed Finland’s readiness to collaborate with Nigeria in the energy sector and other areas of mutual interest.

She made this known on Friday during the presentation of her Letters of Credence to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Selin also commended President Tinubu for the ongoing economic and political reforms in Nigeria, highlighting their importance for the country’s progress.

“I salute you for all the ongoing reforms in the country. They are not easy. Even though it is painful, it is the only way Nigeria can progress. It is essential for the country,” she noted.

“We also have opportunities for Nigeria in energy. We can work and make it a realisable dream,” Selin stated in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Tinubu welcomes Ekpa’s arrest, trial in Finland

President Tinubu appreciated the Finnish government’s cooperation in addressing security concerns, particularly with the recent arrest of Simon Ekpa, a separatist leader known for his divisive rhetoric.

“I must thank you for your record on safeguarding human rights in our country with the trial of Simon Ekpa. Nigeria is indivisible. We have been through turbulent times, and we don’t want to promote terrorism,” President Tinubu told the Finnish ambassador.

“I am a child born into activism, but not divisiveness. We need cohesion and cooperation to bring about development. Our watchword is stability and cohesion to move the country forward.”

“The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has informed me. I know what the rule of law means. The rule of law safeguards our democratic credentials, morals and values. We must respect the rule of law,” the President said.

Tinubu also noted that the government remains steadfast in protecting democratic values, morals, and the rule of law.

“Simon Ekpa has been hindering bilateral relations. The cooperation between our two countries is going very well now, and the National Security Adviser has been providing all the evidence,” the Ambassador noted.

Background on Finland’s Energy Interest

Finland’s interest in Nigeria’s energy sector is not new. In June 2022, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pekka Haavisto, expressed the country’s desire to tap into Nigeria’s vast gas deposits.

This came after the European Union’s decision to reduce its dependence on Russian gas due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Haavisto noted that Finland, like other EU member states, was exploring alternative gas suppliers and identified Nigeria as a critical player in global energy markets.

The minister also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, education, and economic diversification.

Key highlights

Finland sees Nigeria as a strategic partner in diversifying its energy sources, especially through natural gas and renewable energy initiatives.

The arrest and trial of Simon Ekpa demonstrate growing security collaboration between Nigeria and Finland to address divisive actions.

Finland is also interested in strengthening partnerships in education and other economic sectors.