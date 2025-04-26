The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed the completion of emergency runway repairs at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, allowing flight operations to resume on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Originally, the airport was set to reopen on May 6, following its closure due to a significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway, as announced by FAAN on April 18.

The reopening announcement was made in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, will reopen for flight operations on Monday, 28th April 2025, following the completion of emergency runway repairs,” the statement read in part.

FAAN disclosed that emergency repairs commenced on April 22, with the work originally expected to be completed by early May. However, in a bid to minimize disruption, engineers expedited the repairs, successfully clearing the runway ahead of schedule to safely resume flight operations.

The Authority extended its gratitude to all airport users, airlines, and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation throughout the closure. FAAN stressed that the repairs were critical to ensuring the continued safety of flight operations and reiterated that every action taken was in the public’s best interest.

Furthermore, FAAN apologized for the inconvenience caused by the closure and assured travelers of its steadfast commitment to maintaining safe skies, secure airports, and a seamless travel experience across the country.

What you should know

FAAN has routinely implemented temporary runway closures at airports across Nigeria to facilitate essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport was previously closed in August 2019 due to safety concerns, particularly regarding a deteriorating runway and outdated landing aids. After undergoing extensive rehabilitation, the airport reopened in August 2020, following a 370-day closure.

On March 23, the Federal Government approved the temporary closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan to allow for upgrades designed to elevate the facility to international standards. The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) executed the closure in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations, with FAAN emphasizing that the shutdown was crucial to maintaining global aviation safety standards amid ongoing remodelling efforts.

Similarly, on March 3, FAAN temporarily closed Runway 18R/36L at Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos to carry out repairs on the A2 Taxiway link. The closure, which began at 3:00 a.m. and lasted until 11:59 p.m. the following day, was part of FAAN’s broader initiative to ensure continued operational safety and efficiency at the airport.