A Los Angeles jury has found Meta Platforms Inc. and YouTube liable in a landmark lawsuit over the impact of social media on young users, awarding $6 million in punitive and compensatory damages to the plaintiffs.

The case, identified as JCCP 5255 and filed in 2023, was heard at the Spring Street Courthouse and centred on a now 20-year-old plaintiff, referred to in court filings as K.G.M., and her mother, Karen.

The plaintiffs argued that prolonged exposure to social media platforms from age 10 resulted in severe mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, dependency, and body dysmorphia.

What they are saying

In its ruling, the jury concluded that both companies were aware that elements of their platform designs posed risks to users, particularly minors, but failed to provide adequate warnings. The jury further held that users were unlikely to fully understand the risks associated with these design features.

Reacting to the verdict, lead counsel for the plaintiffs described the decision as a turning point for the technology sector, stating that social media companies had “profited from targeting children while concealing addictive and dangerous design features.”

Both companies have rejected the ruling and signalled plans to challenge it.

A spokesperson for Meta Platforms Inc. said the firm “respectfully disagrees” and is reviewing its legal options, while Google LLC, through YouTube spokesperson José Castañeda, stated that the company intends to appeal, arguing that the case mischaracterises YouTube as a social media platform rather than a streaming service.

A key feature of the case was the plaintiffs’ legal strategy, which focused on platform design rather than user-generated content. This approach enabled them to sidestep protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which typically shields technology firms from liability for content posted by users.

While TikTok and Snap Inc. were initially named as defendants, both companies reached settlements before the trial commenced.

What you should know

The Los Angeles verdict follows a separate ruling in New Mexico, where Meta Platforms Inc. was ordered to pay $375 million after being found liable in a lawsuit brought by the state over child safety concerns.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez described that decision as a “watershed moment,” signalling increased accountability for large technology firms.

Legal reports view the Los Angeles case as a bellwether for thousands of similar lawsuits filed across the United States by individuals, school districts, and state authorities, many of which allege that social media platforms contribute to mental health issues among young users.

The case also aligns with growing scrutiny from health experts. The American Psychological Association has previously cautioned that excessive social media use among teenagers could disrupt sleep and physical activity, while former US Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy has called for warning labels on social media platforms over potential mental health risks.

With appeals expected, the outcome of the case could shape future litigation and regulatory approaches to social media platform design and youth safety.