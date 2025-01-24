The United Nations has launched an appeal for over $910 million to address the humanitarian needs of 3.6 million people in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe (BAY) states in north-east Nigeria in 2025.

This was made in a statement issued by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 Nigeria Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) in Abuja, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, emphasized that an estimated 7.8 million people across the BAY states require humanitarian assistance.

Of this number, 3.6 million are considered in dire need.

“The needs are driven by conflict, climate shocks, and economic instability, compounded by flooding, disease outbreaks, food insecurity, and malnutrition, all of which have deepened vulnerabilities,” Fall explained.

The event was attended by the Federal Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, alongside high-level representatives of the diplomatic corps, national and international non-governmental organizations, and senior government officials.

Minister Yilwatda highlighted the rising humanitarian needs not only in the northeast but also in the northwest and north-central regions of Nigeria. He emphasized the importance of integrating humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding efforts to achieve long-term solutions.

“This will enable us to translate humanitarian efforts into durable solutions that can move people out of poverty and provide sustainable livelihoods,” the Minister stated. He assured that the restructured Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction would remain committed to coordinating timely, effective life-saving interventions aligned with national priorities.

“This Plan is a transition from reactive to proactive approach aimed at mitigating disasters before they occur.

In the Ministry, we are developing durable solutions in some communities to develop 10,000 hectares of land across the country for the IDPs to provide them with durable solutions. The HNRP will prioritize women, widows, breastfeeding mothers, pregnant women, and PWDs. With HNRP nobody is left behind in IDP camps which is the target of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.”

He said the Ministry will partner with INGOs, NGOs, and Donor Agencies to avoid duplication of efforts, aggregate resources and distribute them effectively to make an impact in the lives of the vulnerable persons.

Governors Babagana Zulum (Borno State), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa State), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe State) reaffirmed their commitment to working with the UN and other partners to address urgent humanitarian needs while fostering sustainable development in their states.

“We recognize the need for a collaborative approach to tackle these challenges and are determined to strengthen our partnerships to provide relief and improve the lives of our people,” Governor Zulum remarked.

Strategic Focus of the 2025 HNRP

In light of declining global funding for humanitarian efforts, the 2025 Nigeria HNRP aims to maximize the efficiency of aid delivery. This includes anticipatory action to mitigate disasters like floods and disease outbreaks, increasing direct funding to local partners, scaling up multipurpose cash assistance, and reducing transaction costs.

The plan also prioritizes enhancing community resilience to reduce dependence on humanitarian aid over time.

Alarming Food Insecurity and Malnutrition Levels

In 2025, an estimated 33 million Nigerians will face acute food insecurity during the lean season, with 5.1 million people in the BAY states expected to be among those affected. Alarming levels of malnutrition, particularly among children, will threaten millions of lives.

Mohamed Malick Fall called on donors and the Nigerian government to urgently mobilize funding and resources to ensure food, nutrition, and other critical support reach those in need.

“Timely intervention can save millions of lives and help communities withstand the shocks of food insecurity and other crises,” Fall said.