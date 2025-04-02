The East China Normal University (ECNU) is offering an opportunity for international high school graduates to apply for the Excellent Freshmen Scholarship.

This scholarship is for top-performing non-Chinese students enrolling in full-time undergraduate programs at ECNU for the 2025 academic year.

According to ECNU, the scholarship is aimed at recognizing and supporting students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements and success in national or international competitions.

The scholarship covers a living allowance but does not provide tuition fee coverage.

The Excellent Freshmen Scholarship offers a monthly living allowance of 2,500 RMB for a full year, which is a total of 12 months. However, the scholarship does not cover tuition fees, and recipients are responsible for those costs themselves.

Eligibility requirements for applicants

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must meet several criteria.

They must be non-Chinese citizens in good health and must have completed high school, with priority given to those under the age of 25.

Applicants should also have a proven track record of academic excellence and be in good standing

Those who have won awards in national or international competitions will be given preference.

Additionally, applicants must not be receiving other scholarships or fellowships.

Application documents

Applicants are to be aware of the following:

Application documents sent by email or fax are not accepted.

Incomplete applications with missing documents or failing to pay the application fee are not accepted.

Application documents and application fee will not be returned or refunded regardless of admission status.

Applicants DO NOT need to send the hard copy of the application documents by post.

ECNU has the right to require applicants to provide original application materials or authentication documents issued by a designated institution for further inspection.

Track application status online

The institution advises checking emails regularly or logging in to your ECNU online application account to track the application status.

“Make sure your email address is correct and check your email regularly to avoid missing IMPORTANT INFORMATION such as interview arrangements,” ECNU stated.

Language proficiency requirement

Applicants must also meet the language proficiency requirement by having a valid HSK-5 certificate with a minimum score of 180. This certificate demonstrates the applicant’s proficiency in Chinese, which is necessary for studying at ECNU.

The Excellent Freshmen Scholarship is available to students pursuing full-time undergraduate degrees at ECNU.

Application Deadline and Process

Interested candidates must submit their applications by April 30th, 2025. More information about the application process, including how to apply, can be found on the official ECNU scholarship page .

The Excellent Freshmen Scholarship aims to support the development of students who will contribute to both local and international societies.