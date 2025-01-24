A United Airlines Boeing 787-800 flight was forced to make an emergency return to Lagos early Friday morning, after taking off from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

The flight, bound for the United States, landed safely at 3:22 a.m. following the unexpected turnback, but six passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries during the incident.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the safe deboarding of all 256 people on board, including 245 passengers and 11 crew members. Additionally, 27 passengers and five crew members sustained minor injuries.

According to FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, the rescue team, comprising the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, Aviation Medical, and Aviation Security, was on standby and responded promptly as the aircraft arrived at the gate. The plane was parked at D31, and the deboarding process began at 3:37 a.m. without any further incident.

“On board were 245 adults and 11 crew members.

“The team of Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, Aviation Medical and Aviation Security were already at the gate when the aeroplane parked for deboarding at D31 without incident, and the door was opened at 3.37 a.m.

“While all passengers and crew disembarked safely, four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries, and additional 27 passengers and five crew members had minor injuries,” the FAAN statement read in part.

The statement noted that the injured passengers were immediately attended to by aviation medical ambulances. Those with minor injuries received first aid and were discharged, while those with more serious injuries were stabilized and transferred to the Duchess Hospital in Ikeja. Some passengers were also provided with accommodation at a nearby hotel.

FAAN has assured the public that the aircraft did not sustain any major damage, and further updates will be provided as investigations continue. This incident underscores the critical role of swift and effective response teams in ensuring the safety of passengers and crew during emergency situations.

What you should know

Nairametrics, in its pursuit of further details on the incident, scoured social media for any updates related to the emergency landing.

On X, a handle named @aviationbrk, known for sharing breaking aviation news and videos, posted a video showing the chaotic scene inside the United Airlines Boeing 787-800.

The footage revealed the interior of the aircraft in disarray, with passengers visibly shaken. Some were seen seated in a disheveled state, while others screamed in fear. Notably, the video clip also showed that the oxygen masks did not drop, despite the alarming circumstances.

@aviationbrk’s post included a passenger’s account of the unsettling experience: “We had already been served our meals when the plane lost pressure and dropped. We noticed a sharp descent. I hit my head on the ceiling because of the impact. The sharp descent happened three times, causing some people to sustain injuries.”

This firsthand account sheds light on the terrifying moments that passengers endured during the flight’s emergency return to Lagos.

More detailed accounts of the incident are expected to be provided by relevant authorities as investigations continue.