The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that it is embarking on the recertification process for Kano and Port Harcourt airports.

This initiative aims to enhance safety and align the airports with international standards.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, disclosed this during a tour of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, alongside FAAN Board Chairman, Mr. Abdullah Ganduje, on Tuesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“She added that FAAN was embarking on Kano and Port Harcourt airports recertification,” the NAN report read in part.

According to Kuku, FAAN is prioritizing security and infrastructure improvements across key airports, focusing on replacing outdated security equipment and introducing explosive detection devices.

More insight

Kuku highlighted that terminal rehabilitation projects have already commenced at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), with further large-scale developments planned for Lagos and Abuja airports.

She also noted that FAAN is making accessibility improvements for passengers with disabilities.

On aviation safety, Kuku emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance runway security in collaboration with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Ganduje, while assessing the state of Nigerian airports, pointed out challenges such as abandoned projects and outdated equipment.

However, he commended FAAN’s leadership for its modernization efforts, expressing confidence in the management’s ability to align with the current administration’s aviation goals.

He further called for stronger collaboration among federal aviation agencies to drive sustainable improvements in the sector.

What you should know

The initiation of the recertification process for the Kano and Port Harcourt Airports comes a few months after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) issued Aerodrome Certification for Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja in November 2024.

This certification confirmed that the Lagos and Abuja airports meet the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety, operational, and technical standards, enhancing passenger safety, boosting airline confidence, and strengthening Nigeria’s standing in global aviation.

It also reinforces the country’s commitment to maintaining high aviation safety standards in line with international best practices.

Aerodrome certification ensures that airports comply with global standards for safety, infrastructure, and operations.

It reassures airlines, passengers, and stakeholders of an airport’s ability to sustain these standards, supporting continuous monitoring and adherence to ICAO’s Annex 14, Volume I guidelines.

The process requires airports to submit an aerodrome manual detailing facilities, procedures, and safety management systems for regulatory review. Certification serves as an ongoing benchmark, ensuring airports maintain global aviation safety requirements and continuously improve operational efficiency.