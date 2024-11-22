The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued Aerodrome Certification for Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

This recertification is a significant achievement, highlighting the ongoing improvements in the safety standards of Nigeria’s international airports.

The announcement was conveyed via a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Friday.

The Aerodrome Certificates were formally presented to the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, by the Acting Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo.

“@NigeriaCAA just issued Aerodrome Certification for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja. The recertification is a major boost and attestation to the continued improvements of the safety standard of our Airports,” the tweet read in part.

The certification confirms that Lagos and Abuja airports adhere to the strict safety, operational, and technical standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This milestone is anticipated to enhance trust among domestic and international airlines, strengthening Nigeria’s standing in global aviation.

What you should know

Aerodrome certification is a critical process that ensures airports meet international standards for safety, efficiency, and operational regularity in air transport. When an aerodrome is certified, it signifies that the facility complies with the necessary specifications for infrastructure, facilities, and operations.

This certification also reassures airlines, airport staff, and stakeholders that the aerodrome can maintain these standards throughout the validity of the certification.

It serves as a foundation for continuous monitoring, helping airports adhere to global aviation safety requirements and enhancing the reliability of air transport systems.

The certification process is guided by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) through its Annex 14, Volume I, which sets the standards and recommended practices for aerodromes used in international operations.

Member states are required to establish a regulatory framework for certification, outlining clear criteria and procedures. As part of this process, applicants (airports) must submit an aerodrome manual detailing the aerodrome’s site, facilities, services, operational procedures, and safety management systems. This document is reviewed and approved by the regulatory authority before the aerodrome is granted certification.

The initial certification process focuses on evaluating the aerodrome’s infrastructure, ensuring it complies with ICAO standards, and assessing daily operational procedures for safety and efficiency.

Certification is not just a one-time process; it creates a benchmark for ongoing compliance, ensuring that the aerodrome continuously meets international standards.