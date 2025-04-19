The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the temporary closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu for emergency runway rehabilitation works.

This was disclosed in a press release issued on Friday, April 18, by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs. Obiageli Orah, who stated that the closure followed a “sudden and significant rupture” on a critical section of the runway.

FAAN states the airport will be closed from April 22 to May 6, 2025, in full compliance with Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs).

The closure is aimed at ensuring passenger safety and sustaining the integrity of flight operations at the facility.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the temporary closure of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, for emergency runway repairs.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period,” the agency said.

Flight diversions

FAAN further emphasised that all flights originally scheduled to land at Akanu Ibiam International Airport will be redirected to nearby airports throughout the duration of the runway repair work.

Additionally, they issued an apology for the sudden nature of the closure notice, acknowledging that the timing was less than ideal for travellers and airlines.

FAAN urged the public and airport users to cooperate during this necessary maintenance period.

What you should know

FAAN has routinely implemented temporary runway closures across Nigeria’s airports to carry out essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.

Nairametrics reported that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport was previously closed in August 2019 due to safety concerns, particularly a deteriorated runway and inadequate landing aids. After undergoing extensive rehabilitation, the airport was reopened in August 2020 following a 370-day closure.

The Federal Government, on March 23, approved the temporary shutdown of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan to allow for upgrades aimed at transforming the facility to meet international standards.

The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) carried out the closure in compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations, while FAAN emphasised that the move was necessary to ensure global aviation safety standards are maintained during the ongoing remodelling works.

Similarly, on March 3, FAAN temporarily closed Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos to rehabilitate the A2 Taxiway link. The closure began at 3:00 a.m. and lasted until 11:59 p.m. the following day, as part of efforts to uphold operational safety and efficiency at the airport.