The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has described the recent tariff challenges sparked by the United States as an opportunity to deepen economic and trade relations between China and Nigeria.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday in Abuja, Yu framed the U.S. trade policies as a “crisis with opportunities,” emphasising the potential for mutual cooperation and stronger ties between the two nations.

Yu noted the critical importance of maintaining a free and open multilateral trading system to drive African nations’ development and revitalisation.

Fostering a Free and Open Trading Environment

He noted that the stability and predictability of global trade environments are essential for economic growth across the continent.

“African nations are committed to development and revitalisation, which requires a free, open multilateral trading system and a stable, predictable global environment,” Yu stated.

He highlighted China’s long-standing reputation as a trustworthy and dependable partner for Africa, praising its steadfast support and collaborative approach.

The ambassador stressed that China’s dedication to high-level openness and market accessibility is crucial to mitigating the uncertainties facing the global economy.

This commitment, he argued, provides much-needed stability in an era marked by frequent disruptions to international trade.

China’s Market Initiatives and Benefits for Africa

Yu reiterated China’s efforts to expand market access for least-developed countries in Africa, showcasing the zero-tariff treatment pledge announced during the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit.

He highlighted the tangible opportunities these initiatives have created, enabling African nations to boost exports and enhance their economic prospects.

The ambassador expressed optimism about the potential for enhanced China-Nigeria cooperation across various sectors.

These opportunities include increased exports of Nigerian goods to China, investments in key industries, and expanded infrastructure development.

Yu emphasised that such collaborations could significantly contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and modernisation.

Commitment to Multilateralism and Global Cooperation

Yu also reaffirmed China’s shared commitment with Nigeria to fostering a fair and inclusive international trade environment.

He criticised rising protectionist tendencies globally, urging nations to resist such measures in favour of collaboration.

“Together, we will uphold the multilateral trading system, resist protectionism, and foster an open, inclusive, and fair international environment,” Yu said.

The ambassador stressed the importance of advancing a more equitable multipolar world, where all countries, large and small, can thrive.

He advocated for universally beneficial globalisation that creates a shared future for humanity.

“Our shared goal is to advance an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, building a community with a shared future for humanity,” he concluded.

This announcement reaffirms China’s intent to strengthen its position as a key partner for African nations, particularly Nigeria, while navigating the complex dynamics of the current global trading system.

What you should know

Last week, China announced a significant escalation in the ongoing trade war with the United States by imposing increased tariffs on U.S. goods.

Starting April 12, 2025, tariffs on American imports rose from 84% to an unprecedented 125%, marking another countermeasure in response to the U.S.’s aggressive trade policies.

This development follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to implement universal tariffs against China totalling 145%.