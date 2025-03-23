The Federal Government has approved the temporary closure of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA) in Ibadan to enable ongoing upgrades designed to elevate the airport to international standards.

This move aligns with the Oyo State Government’s broader initiative to transform the airport’s status and enhance its infrastructure.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Obiageli Orah.

The statement highlighted that the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) had implemented the closure of the airport’s runway in compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations. FAAN emphasized that this measure was essential to ensuring adherence to global aviation safety standards during the remodeling process.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the temporary closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA), Ibadan, due to ongoing upgrade works.

“Consequently, the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has closed the Runway and Airport in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations.

“As part of the Oyo State Government’s initiative to upgrade Ibadan Airport from a domestic to an international airport, various improvements and remodeling works are currently underway.

“In compliance with Aviation safety recommended standards and processes, the closure became imperative to ensure the safety of passengers as well as airport personnel,” the statement read in part.

The upgrade includes various remodeling efforts and safety improvements to align the airport with the requirements for international operations. However, no timeline was provided for the duration of the closure.

FAAN also appealed for understanding and cooperation from all stakeholders during this period, emphasizing the long-term benefits of the ongoing upgrade.

What you should know

In February 2025, the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, first hinted that the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, might be shut down for six months starting from March for a maintenance upgrade. This speculation appears to align with the ongoing remodeling works currently taking place.

In August 2024, the Oyo State Government unveiled an ambitious proposal to expand and upgrade the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, aiming to transform it into an international facility capable of meeting global aviation standards.

The proposed upgrades are expected to boost the airport’s operational capacity, enhance passenger experience, and provide critical support for the state’s economic development by facilitating trade, tourism, and improved connectivity.

The temporary closure highlights the commitment of both federal and state governments to achieving these objectives.