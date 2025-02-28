Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, may be shut down for six months starting from March for a maintenance upgrade.

The announcement was conveyed via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Director, Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, on Friday.

According to Achimugu, the proposed closure is intended to facilitate essential upgrades to the airport’s infrastructure, aimed at enhancing operational safety and efficiency.

“Subject to new information, Ibadan airport may be shut down for six months for maintenance/upgrade, starting from early March,” the tweet read.

While specific details of the upgrade were not disclosed, the six-month timeframe suggests a comprehensive overhaul.

The planned six-month closure follows a proposal by the Oyo State Government in August 2024 to expand and upgrade the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, aiming to transform it into an international facility.

What you should know

The Oyo State Government proposed an ambitious plan to expand and upgrade the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, aiming to transform it into an international facility. The project was part of a vision to enhance the state’s aviation infrastructure and position Ibadan as a key aviation hub.

On August 12, 2024, a delegation from the Oyo State Committee on the Airport Expansion Project, led by Mr. Bimbo Adekambi and Mr. Kabir Mohammed, a former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), met with Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN.

Their discussions focused on Governor Seyi Makinde’s proposal to expand and upgrade the airport to international standards, enhancing both domestic and international travel.

This development aligned with a trend among Nigerian states to strengthen their aviation sectors. In November 2023, Cross River State finalized plans to expand Cally Air, its state-owned airline, operated as a joint venture with Dana Group to boost connectivity and tourism.

In July 2024, Abia State partnered with the Federal Government to develop a new airport, initially approved as an airstrip but later upgraded to a full-fledged airport. Construction began in December 2024 at Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North, with support from Access Bank.

In August 2024, Ebonyi State announced plans to acquire commercial airplanes for Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, aiming to establish its own airline, similar to Akwa Ibom’s Ibom Air.

These initiatives reflected a growing focus on aviation infrastructure development among Nigerian states, aiming to improve connectivity, stimulate local economies, and boost tourism.