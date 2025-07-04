The Federal High Court in Abuja has fined Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan N5 million for contempt (due to a satirical post) against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while also directing her recall from suspension.

Justice Binta Nyako delivered the verdict on Friday in the alleged misconduct case involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and the Nigerian Senate.

Justice Binta Nyako had adjourned for judgment on Tuesday after hearing the final submissions from the legal teams regarding the suit filed by the female lawmaker, which challenged her suspension by the Senate over allegations of misconduct and claims of bias by one of the defendants.

Nairametrics previously reported on April 4, 2025, that the judge had barred Akpoti-Uduaghan, Akpabio, and the Senate from granting press or TV interviews and from making social media posts regarding the case, pending its determination.

It was also reported that Justice Obiora Egwuatu had earlier withdrawn from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suit challenging her suspension.

Chief Judge John Tsoho subsequently reassigned the matter to Justice Binta Nyako.

Legal Dispute

Nairametrics reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a case marked FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, naming the Clerk of the National Assembly (NASS), the Senate, the Senate President, and Senator Neda Imasuem, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, as defendants.

The lawmaker sought, among other reliefs, an order restraining the Senate’s committee, chaired by Imasuem, from proceeding with the purported investigation against her for alleged misconduct. The allegations stemmed from events during plenary on February 20, which were referred by the Senate on February 25.

Despite the pending case, the Nigerian Senate suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, effective March 6, 2025, citing violations of Senate rules.

Justice Egwuatu later announced his withdrawal from the case, citing allegations of bias leveled against the court by one of the defendants.

He stated that justice is rooted in confidence in the court, and once a litigant expresses belief in the existence or likelihood of bias on the part of the judge, it is not in the interest of justice for the judge to continue.

At the hearing before Justice Nyako, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Michael Numa, SAN, adopted his processes and urged the court to endorse them.

He asked the court to overrule and dismiss all preliminary objections against his case and to grant the plaintiff’s requests without restraint.

He also urged the court to dismiss any contempt application against his client, emphasizing that the court’s order restraining the “granting of media interviews” by parties did not relate to the plaintiff’s sexual harassment claims.

He further accused the defendant of contempt.

Counsel for the Clerk of the National Assembly, Charles Yoila, drew the court’s attention to his motion on notice challenging the court’s jurisdiction to determine the matter.

He urged the court to discountenance the plaintiff’s application and dismiss the suit.

Counsel for the Nigerian Senate, Chikasolu Ojukwu, SAN, and J. Daudu, SAN, urged the court to uphold their preliminary objection and to find that Akpoti-Uduaghan did not comply with the court order restraining media interviews.

Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, representing Senate President Godswill Akpabio, urged the court to allow his preliminary objection and decline jurisdiction over the case for being academic, or, alternatively, to dismiss the case. He also urged the court to uphold his application seeking the deletion of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s “satirical apology” to Akpabio.

The legal team for the Senate Committee chair also agreed that the suit should be dismissed.

Court’s Verdict

Delivering her verdict, Justice Binta Nyako addressed the issue of contempt raised by the plaintiff, Akpabio, and the Senate.

The judge held that it was not denied that the “satirical apology” by Akpoti to Akpabio occurred while the court order barring social media posts on the issue was still in force.

The judge said that while Akpoti argued her post was unrelated to the issue in court, it was evident that the court order barred all parties from making related statements in the media.

“The publication (by Natasha Akpoti) falls within the restraint imposed by the Court,” the judge ruled.

The judge found Akpoti guilty of contempt, though in a civil case.

“I hereby find that the plaintiff is in contempt,” the judge ruled.

The judge ordered Akpoti to file a public apology to the court in national dailies and on her Facebook page within seven days, “to purge herself of contempt.”

“She is also fined N5 million,” Nyako ruled.

Ruling on the preliminary objections, the judge held that the Legislative Privileges (Houses) Act does not require a lawmaker to file a three-month notice of cause of action before going to court.

The judge held that where an allegation borders on a fundamental right, a cause of action by a lawmaker “is allowed by law.”

However, she said that any privileges of a lawmaker are subject to the provisions of the Senate Rules.

The judge held that the Senate President has the power to change the seating arrangements of lawmakers during plenary from time to time.

She added that as long as the female senator did not speak from the seat allocated to her by Akpabio, she could not “be heard by anybody, including the Senate Committee.”

However, the judge said the 1999 Constitution and the Senate Rules did not envisage a lawmaker being suspended for six months.

“A Senator is expected to represent her people,” the judge added while stressing that the Senate has the power to suspend a lawmaker.

“I am of the view that the Senate has the power to amend that rule,” the judge said, directing that the Senate “can and should recall” the female lawmaker, Natasha Akpoti.

The judge highlighted that a senator must sit for 161 days, in a year.

Backstory

The altercation between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Akpabio became widely publicized after she was asked to change her seat during plenary.

On February 28, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of making inappropriate advances toward her during a visit to his home in December 2023.

Her suspension has sparked mixed reactions within the political landscape.

While some lawmakers and analysts view the decision as a necessary enforcement of legislative discipline, others argue that the penalties are excessive and could set a dangerous precedent for stifling dissent within the Senate.