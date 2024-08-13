The Oyo State Government has proposed an ambitious plan to expand and upgrade the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, aiming to transform it into an international facility.

This development was shared in a statement posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Monday.

According to the statement, a delegation from the Oyo State Committee on the Airport Expansion Project, led by Mr. Bimbo Adekambi and Mr. Kabir Mohammed, a former Managing Director of FAAN, held their inaugural meeting with Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, and her team on August 12, 2024.

The meeting focused on Governor Seyi Makinde’s proposal to expand, rehabilitate, and upgrade the Ibadan airport to international standards.

This proposed project aims to position Ibadan as a key aviation hub in the region, enhancing both domestic and international travel.

What you should know

Lately, several state governments across Nigeria have intensified their efforts in the aviation sector within their regions.

Nairametrics earlier reported that in November 2023, the Cross River State Government announced the finalization of plans to expand its state-owned airline, Cally Air, by adding new aircraft to its fleet. Cally Air, established during Benedict Ayade’s administration, operates as a joint venture between the Cross River State government and Dana Group under a public-private partnership.

In July 2024, the Abia State Government revealed its partnership with the Federal Government to develop a new airport in the state. Initially, the Federal Government had approved the construction of an airstrip for Abia State; however, the state government expressed its commitment to elevating the project into a full-fledged airport. Access Bank has also shown interest in collaborating with the state government on this ambitious project.

Furthermore, just days ago, the Ebonyi State Government announced plans to acquire commercial airplanes to enhance the growth and operational efficiency of the state-owned Chuba Okadigbo International Airport. This initiative appears to be part of the state’s broader vision to establish its own airline, akin to Akwa Ibom’s Ibom Air.