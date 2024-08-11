The Ebonyi State Government has revealed plans to acquire commercial airplanes as part of its strategy to enhance the growth and operational efficiency of the state-owned Chuba Okadigbo International Airport.

According to a statement by Leo Ekene Oketa, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Governor Francis Nwifuru and the Executive Council have authorized the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Elechi Elechi Nnannia, to initiate negotiations with contractors interested in supplying the aircraft.

This move is likely tied to the state’s broader vision of launching its own airline, similar to Akwa Ibom’s Ibom Air.

“In another move to further explore opportunities for the maximum growth and operations of the state-of-the-art airport, the Governor, His Excellency, @FrancisNwifuru and EXCO approved for the Hon. Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Elechi Elechi Nnannia to proceed and negotiate with contractors seeking to supply commercial airplanes for Ebonyi State” the statement read in part.

Furthermore, the statement noted that the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Aviation, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Obichukwu, announced that the process of marking the newly asphalted runway at the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport has been completed.

She also mentioned that there are still some minor clearances from relevant agencies and additional work that need to be finished, but these are expected to be completed soon.

What you should know

Earlier this year, the Ebonyi State Government, through the Commissioner for Aviation, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Obichukwu, unveiled ambitious plans to launch a state-owned airline, drawing inspiration from Akwa Ibom State’s successful Ibom Air.

Dr. Obichukwu had announced that the Ebonyi State Government intends to procure four aircraft to kick-start this new airline, with additional contributions from investors who are ready to provide three more aircraft.

In addition to these plans, the Ebonyi State Government has made significant investments in rehabilitating the 3.5-kilometer runway at the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport. This effort is part of a broader strategy to enhance the airport’s growth and operational efficiency, preparing it not only for passenger flights but also for cargo operations.

According to the latest update from Dr. Obichukwu, as detailed in a statement released on August 10 by Governor Francis Nwifuru’s Special Assistant on New Media, the runway rehabilitation has been fully completed, including the necessary markings.

However, she noted that a few minor clearances from relevant agencies and some additional work still remain, but these are expected to be finalized in the near future. This progress marks a significant step forward in Ebonyi State’s aviation aspirations, laying the groundwork for a robust, state-operated airline.